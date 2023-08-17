Imagine being accosted in the grocery store because a security guard doesn’t believe the 3-year-old in your care belongs with you.
Now imagine being regularly asked “where are you really from” in your hometown, receiving wayward glances from otherwise friendly locals and wondering if you were treated differently at work, during a night out or while running errands because of how you look.
This is the reality of Emira, the 25-year-old fictional babysitter who is the focus of author Kiley Reid’s novel, “Such A Fun Age.” Emira’s story of navigating her way through young adulthood while Black in America was the center of this summer’s Gloucester Reads initiative.
Organized by the Gloucester Racial Justice Team in partnership with Sawyer Free Library, the book shed an empathetic light on how systemic classism and casual racism can be present in any person with certain privileges — including well-intentioned Gloucester residents.
“One of the reasons why we selected this book specifically was because it spoke about race, and it made it easier to open the door to that conversation in this community,” said Michea McCaffrey, co-chair of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team and a city resident.
“I think that Gloucester is a beautiful place,” she continued. “I love living here. But I also want to make sure that the issues that I’ve experienced, my children don’t necessarily have to go through that as well.”
Eight Gloucester Reads discussion groups were held at local businesses and organizations this summer to bring participants together through the book.
The initiative also encouraged teens to read the graphic novel “Ain’t Burned All the Bright,” which discussed issues students have faced around COVID-19, climate change and racial injustice, as well as families with children to read the picture book “Black is a Rainbow Color.”
The Racial Justice Team hosted a panel discussion with Reid over Zoom at the Gloucester Stage Company on Tuesday night.
Reid’s novel may highlight the experiences of Emira, but it also weaves in the problematic and at-times obsessive behaviors of her white employer Alix, a wealthy mother of two young girls who built her career around empowering women to find their voices through her social media campaign, LetHer Speak.
While Alix’s behavior toward Emira often seems supportive and well-intentioned at the surface, the novel highlights the ultimately self-centered nature of Alix and many white women like her when it comes to interacting with people of color.
“Such A Fun Age” also tackles the stress many young Americans such as Emira face in their 20s due to the nation’s wealth gap: nearly empty bank accounts, getting kicked off of their parents’ health insurance and feeling inadequate around friends who are more successful in their careers.
The novel includes characters Kelley, Emira’s white boyfriend who fetishizes Black people and their culture, and Tamra, a successful Black woman who is friends with Alix and degrades Emira in her insistence that the young woman needs to succeed in a “real” career.
The story takes a wild turn when Reid reveals an uncomfortable connection from Kelley and Alix’s past. It’s that discomfort that fuels the rest of the plot and the insightful conversations about race and class that stem from the book.
“Emira makes decisions in her life that she would never make if she had health care, if she had affordable housing, if she came out of college with more of a plan and people behind her to make sure she would be OK,” Reid said Tuesday.
Gloucester resident Barbara Kelley read Reid’s novel ahead of attending Tuesday’s talk. The story spurred insightful conversations between local readers, she said.
“I do think it’s a lot of white people talking to white people (about race), and I think we need to do that, but I’m still not sure where that gets us,” Kelley said. “I am just really happy to see people interested enough to engage, even if they don’t really know where it will take them.”
Having conversations about issues such as race is the first step in creating a more just community, Reid said. It’s important for white people to approach these conversations with respectful questions, the intention to learn and the understanding that they are not there to insist upon their own ability to accept others.
But the work can’t stop there.
“Talking about race is great in terms of understanding what your friends and family around you think,” Reid said.
“Talking about race will not change the quality of life for Black Americans when it comes to things like health care, jobs, housing, median income,” Reid said. “Talking and creating understanding unfortunately will not change any of those things … You are not feeding families or redistributing power by having those conversations.”
It’s not clear if the Racial Justice Team will host Gloucester Reads again next year, but it’s also not off the table after this summer’s successful first run, McCaffrey said.
“We want to make sure that we are contributing to a more welcoming and inviting community in Gloucester,” McCaffrey said. “Part of that is being a face to the actual issue and calling it out, in addition to calling people into the conversation to talk about it and see what they can do to make changes in their own life.”
