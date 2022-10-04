About 40 people gathered on a windy, chilly Tuesday at 1 p.m. to hear officials recommit to ending domestic violence and raise the “End Domestic Abuse” flag at City Hall on Dale Avenue.
Officials and domestic abuse prevention advocates took turns reading a proclamation from Mayor Greg Verga designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in America’s oldest seaport. Verga could not attend the flag-raising ceremony as he was attending the funeral of his mother, Adrienne Verga, who died last week at age 84. A moment of silence was held in her memory.
Amber Gaumnitz, co-chair of the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse, welcomed everyone to the 22nd year “of sustained community response to domestic violence” to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“This is all about recommitment,” said police Chief Ed Conley, “and I think for the Gloucester Police Department it’s important for us and for me to come before everybody here today and publicly recommit to making domestic violence investigations and the reduction of domestic violence a top priority for the Gloucester Police Department.”
“It’s very important that we gather here today,” said Sara Stanley, the executive director of the Salem-based HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change). “We pause from our busy daily lives to bear witness to the public health crisis that is domestic violence. Every 60 seconds in the United States, 20 individuals are experiencing physical harm … and perhaps because of its pervasiveness, that we become desensitized to it.” She said this cannot be accepted as the status quo.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, said domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes, with more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men having experienced violence, rape or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
“While we shouldn’t need a special month just for spreading awareness about this epidemic, we are here today to commit to advocating for victims and working toward a future where these disturbing statistics are a thing of the past,” Moulton said.
Gloucester, Moulton said, is the second city in the Commonwealth to have passed a resolution defining the city as a “domestic violence free zone,” setting the example for the state and the nation.
Others on hand for the ceremony were state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Councilors at-Large Jeff Worthley and Tony Gross, Council President Valerie Gilman, Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rivas and fire Chief Eric Smith.
Salem-based HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) provides a domestic violence helpline — 1-800-547-1649.
