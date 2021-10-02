MaryKate Norton walks for her grandmother and her fiance's grandmother who have both beaten cancer.
"It is really great that there is the technology and medical science available," the Gloucester resident said of the resources at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Norton is one of three Gloucester residents, joining Andrea Ramsey and Ullabritt Lam, who will be participating in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk: Your Way this Sunday, Oct. 3.
Walkers participate in the annual Fund Walk to raise money for The Jimmy Fund charity that benefits Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults.
"How much the fundraising helps and impacts the work that people much smarter than me can do and benefit the greater good," she said. "That is why I walk."
This being Norton's second time participating in the walk, she hopes that her team at State Street will do something similar to what it did last year.
"The first time I walked it it was really fun," Norton said. "We plotted out this really fun walk all around the city, hitting that financial district, North End, and all the way to Back Bay and back to the Esplanade."
While this year's event will again not physically bring walkers together along the famed Boston Marathon course, the event encourages the community to raise money to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation's premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Participants are encouraged to "Walk Your Way" from wherever they are most comfortable.
In its 30 years history, more than $150 million has been raised for the institute through the Jimmy Fund Walk.
“While we can’t see everyone in person this year, we are excited for the virtual programing which will give participants the opportunity to support breakthroughs in cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. “Together, from a safe distance, we will take critical strides in the journey to defy cancer.”
This year will have a lower fundraising requirement of $100 for adults and $35 for those under 18 with a $5 registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib and medal and the first 5,000 to register will receive a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
To register to walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. All Jimmy Fund Walk participants are encouraged to utilize the Charity Miles App to help with training and fundraising, engage with Dana-Farber patient stories and podcasts.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.