Gloucester is now in a critical drought, according to the state, and city leaders have put water conservation and restrictions in place.
Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 — Critical Drought in the northeast region of Massachusetts, which includes Gloucester. In addition to the challenges posted by the drought, a July 29 water main break on Western Avenue and a brush fire on Poles Hill have exacerbated the challenges faced.
As a result, the City of Gloucester will begin water conservation measures starting today, Aug. 2, and continuing for all of August.
Residents on private wells are also encouraged to practice water conservation measures.
Gloucester's water restrictions include:
- Outdoor watering is limited to handheld watering with a hose or a watering can after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. This restriction replaces the "odd-even" protocol previously in place.
- Lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers are prohibited.
- Filling swimming pools is prohibited.
- Washing of vehicles, boats, buildings, driveways, and sidewalks is prohibited.
These restrictions are in accordance with state Department of Environmental Protection guidance and regulations for a Level 3 Drought.
City staff will continue to monitor water levels as summer weather conditions and depletion of reservoir supplies may require more stringent water restrictions in upcoming weeks. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines.
"We ask residents and businesses to cooperate with these restrictions. By working together as a community, we can minimize the chance of further disruptions and restrictions this summer," said Mayor Greg Verga.