Ahead of the winter storm expected to blanket Cape Ann with up to 8 inches of heavy snow on Friday, the Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional school districts have canceled school for Friday, Jan. 7.
Also canceling classes Friday are the Northshore Education Consortium, which is based in Beverly, as well as the Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, Salem, Lynn and Masconomet Regional public school districts.
City of Gloucester offices as well as Sawyer Free Library will also be closed for the day.
On a related front, all Cape Ann communities have put parking bans in place.
In Gloucester, the ban will begin Friday at 7 a.m. and will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Parking will be available at all municipal and school parking lots, but it is at parkers' own risk. All residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property and are asked to shovel out hydrants at, or near homes.
Trash and recycling will follow the regular schedule. Parking meters rules are in effect. And CATA will follow its regular schedule.
Rockport banned overnight parking at midnight until Friday at 6 a.m. Vehicles found parking along the roadways or the center spaces in the resident lot on Broadway in violation of this parking restriction are subject to ticketing and towing. The town wishes to remind to all residents and business owners to please remove snow from all sidewalks in front of your home or business in compliance with town by-law.
Any parking questions may directed to the Public Works Office at 1-978-546-3525.
Immediate public safety-related concerns be may brought to attention of the Rockport Police Department by calling 1-978-546-1212 or dialing 911 in case of an emergency from any phone.
Manchester also has banned on-street parking beginning at midnight until further notice.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
Also, the state is closing its two Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing sites in Salem on Friday as well.