Both the Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist churches are expected to close their doors in November.
According to the Rev. Printice Roberts-Toler, members of the board of trustees for the two churches will hold a vote to finalize the close sometime in October. As of now, the last planned service in Rockport is Sunday, Nov. 13, and in Gloucester on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Printice and his wife, Rev. Valerie Roberts-Toler, have split pastoring duties at both churches since last summer. The two came out of a two-year retirement to serve the Methodist community on Cape Ann. Printice said this will be his third time retiring.
The couple plan on staying in Gloucester. Printice said he’s looking forward to spending more time at his home; the married reverends moved into the Gloucester United Methodist Church parsonage when they began preaching.
“We both love Gloucester,” said Printice. “We have a lot of friends here that we’re very close with.”
The Rockport UMC building has garnered the interest of various groups in town. Selectmen met in executive session Sept. 13 to discuss the potential purchase of 36 Broadway, the church’s address. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira declined to comment on what occurred during that closed-door meeting.
Printice also said members of the Rockport Fire Department and Rockport Housing Authority have spoken to him about taking the building off of the church’s hands.
As for the Gloucester UMC building, Printice said he’d hope Freedom Church, the new Gloucester congregation led by Pastor Kody Aten, would find some use for it. Freedom Church currently rents space at Beeman Elementary School for its services.
“Kody has a good ministry and a great spirit,” he said. “He has a heart for this place.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.