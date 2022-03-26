ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Schools will partner with Gloucester Public Schools to conduct a youth risk behavior survey for their middle and high school students.
Surveys will be conducted online and not written out, according to Anastasia Satterfield, prevention coordinator at Gloucester Public Health. The surveys were made possible through a Beverly Hospital/Addison Gilbert Hospital Community Collaborative Grant worth $16,200.
"Many communities in Massachusetts administer their own health surveys, but this grant is just to help pay for Gloucester and Rockport's surveys," explained Satterfield. "Gloucester has been administering the survey every two years since 2003, but this is the first time it will be administered electronically."
The federal Centers for Disease Control state youth risk behavior surveys ask young adults about potential "behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries and violence, sexual behaviors related to unintended pregnancy etc., alcohol and other drug use, tobacco use, unhealthy dietary behaviors (and) a inadequate physical activity."
Gloucester Public Schools will conduct its study on Wednesday, April 13. Rockport Public Schools have yet to schedule its survey.