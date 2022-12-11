Gloucester Rotary selling raffle calendars

A fundraising calendar now on sales not only offers beautiful photos but a chance to win money.
The Gloucester Rotary has published a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar for 2023, featuring the photography of several local photographers.
Each calendar includes a raffle ticket for a $50 weekly drawing throughout the year. The calendars are $25 each and proceeds from sales will be used for the Gloucester Rotary’s many community and international activities.
The calendars are available for purchase at The Weathervane gift shop, 153 Main St in downtown Gloucester (phone 978-281-1227); at BankGloucester, 160 Main St. in downtown Gloucester (978-283-8200); and from any Gloucester Rotary member. Calendars may also be purchased online at www.gloucesterrotary.org.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
More information about the Gloucester Rotary is available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.