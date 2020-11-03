The community has spoken: Gloucester will have a combined elementary school.
The unofficial answer to Question 3 on the Nov. 3 ballot — to temporarily raise property taxes to pay for a new school building — came in at 9:12 p.m. with 8620, 52.32%, in favor and 7854, 47.68%, opposed to the proposed debt exclusion.
A total of 16,474 votes were tallied.
"It is a great vote for the future of Gloucester," Superintendent Ben Lummis said just minutes after the results came in. "For the future of educating our kids for continuing to build a great foundation for our community. It is a continuation of really great process."
"I am very appreciative of the community and I really application the people that worked on both sides because it was really really thoughtful," he added. "It is a really great outcome for our city, our teachers, our students."
The third question on Gloucester’s ballot for the Nov. 3 election proposed that the city be allowed “to exempt from the provisions of Proposition two-and-one-half, so called, the amounts required to pay for bonds issued in order provide the necessary funding for the design, site work, construction and outfitting of a new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary School.”
The debt exclusion that taxpayers voted in favor for will affect the property tax bills of property owners starting in fiscal year 2022.
Now that Gloucester's registered voters have cast their ballots and votes have been counted, the city has a lot ahead of it before the new school will be ready for students.
The $66.7 million construction project is set to break ground in October 2021 with an estimated completion date of September 2023.
"Our campaign was focused on voter education, and advocating for the importance of educational excellence for our entire community," Vote Yes For Gloucester Kids advocate Paul Lundberg said. "Our students, teachers, parents and all Gloucester residents deserve the best school facilities. Great schools are the foundation of a great community.
Crunching the numbers
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to pay a maximum of $26.9 million which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
The costs of temporary space for students while the school is being constructed, building at least one new softball field on Green Street, and the demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School to create green space were removed from the construction cost submitted to the MSBA because they are not reimbursable by MSBA and do not need to be funded by the debt exclusion override.
A $4.2 million loan for these ancillary costs was approved by City Council and will be included in the annual debt service that is in the city’s General Fund every year.
The new building is planned to be located on the current site of Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 11 Webster St. and serve roughly 440 students.
Gloucester’s School Committee is scheduled to give an update on the East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial School Building Project at its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
