Members of Gloucester’s School Committee will receive a raise — in 2024 — the first such raise in two decades.
The City Council unanimously approved a $500 or 10% increase to the School Committee’s yearly salary on Oct. 25. This brings each of six committee member’s salary to $5,500 a year.
The raise will take effect in January 2024, after a new School Committee is seated following the 2023 city election.
Mayor Greg Verga, a member of the School Committee as mayor, told the group on Oct. 26: “So it will be 20 years since the School Committee got a raise.” He noted he joined the school board in 2001, the first of his four terms, shortly after the salary level was raised to $5,000.
“It doesn’t impact me,” said Verga of the increase, adding he fully supported the raise. He noted that the $3,000 a year to fund the raises comes out of the schools’ budget but had to be approved by the City Council, which has this authority under state law.
Verga was not in attendance when the raise was discussed at a Sept. 28 meeting. The School Committee’s Building and Finance Subcommittee had recommended the raise on Sept. 21.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince, chair of Building and Finance, passed around a document compiled by the city clerk with salary information for mayors, city councilors and school committees for nearly two dozen cities.
“As you can see by the document that we looked at, our $5,000 salary is pretty consistent,” she said. The average school committee salary of the cities studied, including Salem ($9,000), Beverly ($5,866.56) and Peabody ($5,099.90), was just under $6,000. The document said the last salary bump for Gloucester’s School Committee was in January 2001.
“And there wasn’t a lot of interest to go, to increase it drastically, as some communities have a higher amount,” Teixeira Prince said.
Members then discussed whether the salary level would have an impact when it comes to attracting candidates to the office.
Teixeira Prince noted some school boards do not get a salary at all. She said one benefit of the salary in Gloucester is that it’s “pensionable, so if you are here more than 10 years you get a pension.” Another aspect is the ability to get health insurance.
“So while you might say a $5,000 salary is low, I can assure you that those that get health insurance are getting much more than a $5,000 benefit for a year,” she said.
She felt comfortable with the $500 increase knowing that there is already an attraction to run for School Committee. Chair Kathy Clancy said no one has asked her about the salary when they have approached her about running.
“It’s just not something that you think about when you are running for School Committee,” said Bill Melvin, a new School Committee member.
Another new member, Keith Mineo, said when he decided to run, he was led to believe it was not a paid position.
“It didn’t enter my calculus as far as like being an incentive,” Mineo said. “I didn’t realize I would get anything.”
After a discussion, in which members acknowledged this was an uncomfortable vote to take, they voted 5-0 for the raise, and voted to recommend the raise to the City Council.
At their meeting last Tuesday, city councilors voted 9-0 for raise.
“The School Committee has been the longest without any kind of an offsetting increase,” noted Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, chair of the council’s Budget and Finance Committee.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, who sits on Budget and Finance, suggested the increase could be more, but it was the School Committee’s decision as the money came out of the schools’ budget.
He said councilors may not realize how much work the School Committee does.
“Offering them $500 more, nobody does this to make money, but they give up a lot of time, a lot of personal sacrifices, we are very indebted to the School Committee members,” Worthley said.
“I really admire the amount of work they have to do and in some ways I regard their job in some ways a lot more difficult than ours,” said Councilor at-Large Jason Grow who also agreed School Committee members deserve more money and understood they were also reluctant to move their compensation too high.
