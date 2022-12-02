Gloucester's School Committee has backed the actions of Superintendent Ben Lummis in barring City Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley from Gloucester High School for the rest of the school year.
Both the School Committee and the superintendent are being suing in Essex Superior Court by Worthley. The lawsuit alleges they violated Worthley's First Amendment free speech and due process rights when Lummis banned Worthley from the school on Nov. 14.
According to the civil suit filed by Gloucester attorney Marc Randazza dated Nov. 23, the incident revolves around Worthley obtaining the phone number of a minor female student when he was voting at the high school on Nov. 8. He engaged in a text exchange that night.
At the end of its 3-hour meeting on Nov. 30, the School Committee went into executive session for three matters, one being “to discuss litigation strategy.”
“The School Committee met Wednesday night and our comment is that: ‘The School Committee stands behind the actions of Superintendent Ben Lummis',” School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy said.
Worthley and his lawyer insist in the court filing the councilor was asking the girl to help him with outreach efforts to other students — “a completely innocent encounter” to form a “Gloucester corps of volunteers.”
Lummis and the School Committee are being sued on single counts of violation of Worthley’s First Amendment rights, 14th Amendment due process rights, due process rights under the state Constitution and the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights because of a lack of administrative review, and one count of retaliation under the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights “when engaged in conversation with his constituent” as an elected official.