The Gloucester School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to send the schools’ nearly $47 million spending plan for fiscal 2023 to a public hearing scheduled for April 13.
The budget represents a 2.96% or $1.35 million increase above the budget for the present school year.
Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee on Wednesday that the guiding principles of the budget revolve around the development of a “Plan for Ongoing Improvement,” priorities for student learning, support and high-quality instruction, and “moderation and financial prudence.”
The plan also develops improved recruitment and staff retention, “and that’s in a variety of ways, including increasing our salaries,” Lummis said.
According to the budget presentation, for teachers this means eliminating the bottom steps to increase starting wages, increased course reimbursements for special education or English learner education certification, the shortening of the number of years needed to reach the top salary and significantly increased athletic coaching pay on par with neighboring districts. These items were contained in a new three-year teachers contract agreed to this past winter.
In contracts for operations and support staff, the district eliminated bottom steps to increase starting salaries, increased starting wages to attract staff, shortened the number of years to reach the top salary and increased wages at the top salary steps.
The teacher compensation changes in the proposed budget net out to just more than $959,500.
Increases for step and cost of living adjustments add up to a little more than $978,000. Changes for increased education add another $201,000.
Costs for increased course reimbursements, athletic coaching stipends and additional pay for extra duty assignments total about $35,500.
These increases are offset by savings of $255,000 due to teacher retirements.
The district is also shifting positions into the fiscal 2023 budget now paid for through the federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
The positions being shifted are the district mental health coordinator, the Gloucester High special education administrator, the adjustment counselor at O’Maley Innovation Middle School and the district’s transportation manager. The total of the funded positions to be moved into operating budget is $352,000.
The district also will have to absorb an increase in health insurance costs of 5.8%, or nearly $400,000.
Another budget driver is out-of-district special education placements.
The coming school year’s total tuition costs are expected to be nearly $4.2 million.
However, due to $1.52 million in circuit breaker state aid and another $1.25 million offset for prepaid tuition, the budget for out-of-district tuition of $1.9 million will be $91,000 lower than this year’s tuition budget.
The district also plans to shift $130,000 in K-5 math curriculum materials and instructional apps to the federal ESSER grant.
The budget discussion took place after Lummis laid out a plan for ongoing improvement.
“That ties into the budget because after we get that in place, we’re using some of that in the budget process this year, but it really will be very closely tied to the budget in upcoming years,” he said.
Residents who want to comment on the school budget may do so at a public hearing scheduled for April 13 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
A vote to send the budget to the mayor for submission to the City Council is scheduled for April 27.
