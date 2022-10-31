Gloucester’s School Committee last week unanimously approved updated and more contiguous school attendance zones for its kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary schools.
The approved plan allows for a five-year transition, instead of a three-year one, with the biggest adjustments taking place for families of the Beeman Memorial and Plum Cove elementary schools.
Under the plan, the transition period for the zones that determine where a student would go based on where he or she lives starts with the 2023-2024 school year.
The new school attendance boundaries were spurred by the consolidation of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools into the East Veterans School being built on Webster Street. The plan is meant to create more sensible and contiguous zones out of the present scattershot ones.
It’s also meant to help fully utilize the new school while impacting as few families as possible, with the West Parish Elementary School attendance zone remaining the same, Superintendent Ben Lummis said.
The new zones are also an attempt to reduce long bus rides while helping with the socioeconomic balance among schools.
The map clarifies which of the city’s children will go to Beeman and which to Plum Cove. For instance, the new map shows that children living on a portion of Wheeler Point who attend Beeman would attend Plum Cove.
Another change has pupils living in a portion of the middle of the city who would attend Plum Cove going to Beeman.
An area toward the harbor that sends students on a bus trip north to Beeman would instead shift to a shorter ride east to the newly named East Veterans School.
“We want to make sure that whatever the committee decides upon or moving forward with,” Lummis said Wednesday night, “that it is an approach that can be implemented equitably for all families.”
Concerns have not been with the way the map was drawn, but with the phase-in to the new attendance zones for families who may be impacted by the switch. The concern is for families who faced having two children going to separate elementary schools under a three-year transition, or having their younger children begin at one elementary school and then have to switch after three years.
After the School Committee delayed its vote on Oct. 12 on a three-year plan and asked for a longer transition, and in response to public input, Lummis proposed the five-year transition plan.
“Any student currently attending an elementary school can complete elementary school at that school,” Lummis said. Transportation will be provided in the existing zones to the current school during the five-year transition. Students can choose to move to their new school starting next year.
School choice will continue to be available to any family per the School Committee’s policy, he said.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince said she and colleagues should keep school start times on their radar. It’s something parents have raised concerns about, she said.
School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy thanked the superintendent for adjusting the proposal based on feedback from the committee and the community.
Lummis noted that School Committee policy does not allow for transportation for those who pick school choice. That would take a policy change by the School Committee.
Teixeira Prince said “that’s a conversation down the road,” noting there are a lot of unknowns with the plan.
“But also this vote signifies that we are in agreement with the zones as they have been put forth,” Clancy said.
