A shortage that existed long before the global COVID-19 pandemic has the Gloucester school district desperately seeking school bus drivers
With only 13 drivers, Gloucester Public School Transportation Department is looking to add five to six more drivers to help manage the 14-bus fleet transports city students to and from school every weekday.
The shortage, Gloucester Public School Transportation Director Adam Mayo explained, “is related to both the pandemic and the current position we are in where there was a lot of folks who moved away from driving school buses and took retirements during the pandemic.”
He added that when the pandemic hit and schools closed down in early 2020, many school bus drivers found something else to do. When schools reopened, they never came back.
In Gloucester, with fewer drivers than is ideal, Mayo said that the current drivers are having to go to multiple schools a day. With more drivers, it would reduce the number of schools that each bus route does.
Mayo explained that finding drivers has been difficult as interested individuals are required to complete 28 hours of training in the classroom and 32 hours behind the wheel in addition to achieving CPR/First Aid certification.
“It can take people anywhere from five to six months depending on their schedule and availability,” he said.
The shortage has also affected Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional schools, albeit in smaller ways.
Superintendent behind the wheel
This school year, Rockport Public Schools is all set for bus drivers.
“We’re in good shape,” said Superintendent Rob Liebow. “We got three dependable drivers” that handle the district’s three bus routes.
This wasn’t always the case. In the fall of 2019, the district’s three bus drivers quit for different personal reasons. To find new drivers in a pinch, the district bumped its hourly rate from $18 per hour to $25 an hour. The district pays its drivers for five and a half hours of work, said Liebow, which qualifies them for health insurance.
Also to insure such a shortage would never happen again, Liebow and retired social studies teacher Neal Dineen got their commercial driver licenses, which allow them to drive buses.
“If worst came to worst and I would have to drive the morning and afternoon shifts, I would,” said Liebow.
Mostly, he and Dineen have been handling some of the schools’ extra-curricular runs.
“We haven’t had to hire out extra-curricular buses,” Liebow said Wednesday. “For example, today I’m driving the high school field hockey team to Manchester. Earlier this week I took the middle school field hockey team to Triton (Regional High School).”
Liebow told Times earlier this month he’s hoping to drive more after he retires at the end of the school year.
Delays in Manchester Essex
Manchester Essex Regional School District has its bus routes covered this year as well, but is feeling the strain of the driver shortage in other ways.
The district’s transportation needs are outsourced to Salter Transportation, based in Newbury. The company has reportedly dipped into its reserve driver pool to cover all of its clients’ needs.
According to Avi Urbas, director of finance and operations for the Manchester Essex schools, two drivers assigned to the district this year previously handled charter assignments, such as after-school athletics and field trips.
“Salter is in the process of finalizing these positions into permanent assignments,” according to Urbas, “and has indicated that hiring is significantly more challenging this year due to issues with the labor pool and the many compliance and training requirements that new hires must fulfill.”
The reserve driver deficit has already caused the district some headaches. Urbas said there have been a couple of times this month when buses have arrived late to school. There have also been difficulties with implementing yearly updates to bus routes.
“With Salter’s bench of substitute drivers depleted, there are fewer hours available to devote to working through these administrative support topics,” Urbas said.
Manchester Essex Regional School District has five bus routes for its elementary schools — two in Manchester, three in Essex; and six for the middle and high school — two in Manchester, four in Essex.
New era, same problem
The shortage of bus drivers, however, is not a new development caused by the pandemic.
In February 2020, just a month before schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gloucester school district’s transportation department was having to shift bus schedules and hire bus companies to transport students to school.
“The magic hat is empty,” then Transportation Director Kathy Verga told the Times, explaining that she had to eliminate nine bus routes because she only had 11 drivers.
At the time, she believed that the shortage was due to the good economy and drivers with a commercial license finding better pay or hours elsewhere.
A little help
Because of the statewide bus driver shortage, Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard in mid-September to help transport kids to school in vans known as 7D vehicles in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.
Mayo said Gloucester is not scheduled to be a part of Baker’s plan as it does not own any 7D vans, which are different than regular school buses.
As Gloucester schools continue to search for more drivers, Mayo said that being a bus driver is a “very rewarding career, especially if you like working with school-age children.”
“They are often the first adult that most students see to start their educational process every morning and the last one they see at the end of the day,” he added. “It is rewarding for a lot of folks.”
