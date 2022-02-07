Even as Gloucester school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to students’ increased anxiety levels, the schools have been awarded nearly $120,000 for drop-out prevention and universal screening for mental health.
The money comes as grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to Amy Kamm, the district’s director of mental health and social-emotional learning.
“We need a community, multi-tiered approach and these grants enable us to do just that,” Kamm said in a statement.
Kamm sought out both grants, “as the effects of the pandemic have required the schools to think outside the box and find creative ways to leverage and partner with our community resources.”
One grant, $20,000, will pay for a student success coach for the Re-engaging All Youth to Schools Program, which serves seniors from Gloucester High who may have trouble fulfilling their graduation requirements this year.
RAYS, as it is called, can serve up to 15 students at the Justice Resource Institute’s YOUnity drop-in center at 6 Elm St., Kamm said.
Kamm told the School Committee at a recent meeting on Zoom how she had developed RAYS last year.
“It was out of the need to create an off-site program for kids who couldn’t come to the high school for whatever reason, because of COVID,” Kamm said. The students get individualized academic support and access to YOUnity’s psychoeducational groups and other resources. Kamm told the committee she noticed that students at YOUnity were in need of an on-site tutor.
“We needed someone that could help kids academically there,” Kamm said. The district has already hired a student success coach who started there the week of Jan. 24.
Kate Wise, the wraparound director for YOUnity, said the center offers an array of services for individuals ages 16 to 25 who might otherwise fall through cracks. The center offers bereavement groups, a film club, adult skills building and drop-in mental health therapy, to name a few of the many offerings.
Wise said YOUnity recently reinstated its partnership with the RAYS program, which she said is designed for kids who may have been successful at remote learning but who struggle with the return to school, “requiring a quieter environment to do school work.” There are five students enrolled in the program at present. Both YOUnity and the schools staff the program, she said.
“For some kids, it’s a really wonderful option,” Wise said.
The second grant of $97,943 will allow the district to pilot “Screening for Wellbeing,” a universal screening program for substance abuse and anxiety for all 10th and 11th graders at Gloucester High this year.
“Again, I want to try and phrase it like it’s screening for wellbeing, we are not just screening for pathology, but I just think we need a systematic way to know when kids are struggling,” Kamm told the School Committee.
Among other things, Kamm said the grant would allow the district to refer students for increased mental health support provided by the Justice Resource Institute and Project Adventure.
Kamm spoke of the grants to the School Committee as part of wider update on district-wide social emotional learning and mental health support as the district rolls out a new integrated social emotional learning curriculum called Trails pre-kindergarten through grade 12 over the next couple of years. The curriculum is being piloted with adjustment counselors at Plum Cove Elementary, Veterans Memorial Elementary, O’Maley Innovation Middle and Gloucester High schools.
During the meeting, Superintendent Ben Lummis said one of the things he had done right was to cajole and convince Kamm, a long-time staff member and leader in the district, to take on the expanded role this year
Lummis said students’ mental health is one of the most important areas of focus in the schools due to the pandemic.
“It’s raised everyone’s awareness even higher than it was,” Lummis said, “thankfully, because it probably needed to be addressed and supported more than it was, and not only in Gloucester but across the board.”
