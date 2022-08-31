Gloucester scooter rider charged with fentanyl and cocaine trafficking

A Gloucester man was ordered held at Middleton Jail on $50,000 cash bail on various drug, weapons and motor-vehicle charges at his arraignment in Gloucester District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after police followed up on an incident Sunday involving a suspected dealer riding a small blue and silver motorcycle or scooter.
After police stopped a scooter on School House Road on Monday afternoon, Jason N. Moody, 33, of 24 Myrtle Square, Gloucester, was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl; trafficking cocaine over 36 grams; possession of a Class A drug, a subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class E drug; two counts of carrying a dangerous weapons, second offense; a probation violation; driving without a license; a marked lanes violation, and having an uninsured motor vehicle.
Judge Michael A. Patten ordered Moody held on $50,000 cash bail without prejudice, according to court documents.
On Monday, Officer David D’Angelo followed up on a call he was dispatched to on Sunday at 5 p.m. regarding a possible drug deal on Derby Street near Oak Grove Cemetery during which the suspected dealer was seen driving a scooter and identified as Moody, according to the report. In the video of the incident provided by a caller, police could see a Vitacci Eagle scooter with a 150cc engine that is federally certified as a motorcycle requiring a Massachusetts motorcycle license to operate. Police said Moody does not have a motorcycle license and his driver’s license had expired.
On Monday, according to the report, police located the scooter in a parking lot at Gloucester Crossing and School House Road.
As D’Angelo approached, the scooter, driven by a man matching Moody’s description, pulled out of the lot. Moody was stopped a short time later riding on the sidewalk. He gave police his license, which they said had expired. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed driving.
The report states a search of the man’s gym shorts turned up a crack pipe, a wad of cash, loose change, a gold necklace, ear buds and an automatic opening knife. His wallet was so stuffed with cash it could almost not be closed, police said.
In a backpack, they found a satchel containing “hypodermic needles, sandwich baggies and used crack pipes with residue.” Under the seat of the scooter, police found a plastic bag with hypodermic needles, tin measuring cups and other drug paraphernalia, the report stated.
During booking, police said they located another wad of cash in Moody’s left sock and another crack pipe wrapped in a paper towel in his waistband.
Among other things, police seized $3,767, eight knives, 14 crack pipes, a set of metallic knuckles, about 42 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 11 grams of fentanyl, assorted pills and several pill bottles in someone else’s name.
While in his cell, Moody allegedly broke off his GPS monitoring device, prompting a call from his probation officer and a probation warning, police said.
“The Gloucester Police Department is committed to responding to reports provided by community members, and Officer D’Angelo’s professional and timely response to this report led to a significant drug seizure,” said police Chief Ed Conley in a statement. “We are committed to helping those battling substance use disorder find treatment, but we are also committed to holding those who profit from substance use accountable for the toll that these substances take on our community.”
These are allegations and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, police said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.