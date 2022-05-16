The Gloucester Health Department’s latest COVID-19 update shows cases on the rise over the past month, mirroring a trend statewide and the fact that the coronavirus still has plenty of legs.
During the most recent reporting period from May 5-8, the city saw 95 new cases, 55 active cases, and two residents hospitalized but no new deaths.
“Although not as high as the daily case rates experienced during the spike over the winter holiday season, the latest upward trends are a cautionary tale that we are still not in a ‘post-pandemic’ world,” said Health Director Max Schenk, in an email to the Times.
The public schools have also seen a rise in cases.
“Just like there are more COVID cases in Gloucester, surrounding communities and across Massachusetts,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, “there has been an increase in COVID cases in our schools recently. We have provided additional testing for students in schools and at home where needed. We will continue to strongly encourage those who are recovering from COVID or have family or friends who have COVID to wear masks.”
Lummis updated the School Committee on COVID-19 case trends in the district at a meeting May 11.
“It is impacting our schools,” he said, noting there were 74 active cases across the schools that day, up from 14 on April 13. A majority of the cases, 49, were in the middle and high schools (21 at Gloucester High and 28 at O’Maley Innovation Middle School).
Lummis said they have been keeping the school community in the loop almost every day. He said the trend is “getting better” at O’Maley since May 5, when there were 40 cases among students and 10 among staff.
On May 3, the school noticed the trend and responded by notifying parents and offering in-school testing the next day and distribution of at-home tests to houses within the school that showed higher positivity rates, along with additional pool testing.
He said he and Gloucester High School Nurse Jeff Parco checked with an epidemiologist from the state Department of Public Health, an official with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education handling COVID, and Schenk. He said they were told “we were doing everything we could do, that they were impressed by it.”
Increases are driven by a season in which people travel, gather and attend more indoor events, Schenk said. This, along with the removal of restrictions, is driving the surge.
The city has had 5,939 cases during the pandemic, 193 people hospitalized and 82 deaths, according to the Health Department.
The city’s 14-day positivity rate, from April 17-30, was 10.33%, up from 8.79% previously.
One month ago, the Health Department reported 28 new cases, 17 active cases and no hospitalizations or deaths. The city’s percent positivity rate was 4.45%.
About 85% of Gloucester residents who are eligible are fully vaccinated, and 57% of those eligible for a booster have received it. This is slightly higher than the state rate.
The state reported on Thursday there were 5,576 new confirmed cases statewide; a month ago, on April 11, the state reported 2,593 new confirmed cases.
Next door in Rockport, the town’s website shows Weekly COVID-19 case counts at 55 cases on May 2, up from 7 on April 4.
“The rise in cases was not unexpected,” Schenk said, “as requirements regarding the wearing of masks and limits and guidelines on social gatherings were rescinded. This was a risk calculated nationally and in light of the efficacy of vaccines to help those who contract the virus from suffering the worst of its symptoms and decrease the need for hospitalization.
“The messages from health boards and departments in our region have remained unchanged and follow CDC recommendations — get vaccinated when eligible and remain alert when indoors in public spaces with people of unknown vaccination status by properly wearing a suitable face covering,” he said.
The latest report on levels of coronavirus in Gloucester’s wastewater, which is seen as a reliable indicator of COVID-19, were not available on Friday, Schenk said.
“Due to another issue with the sampling kits not being provided to the wastewater treatment plant, the Biobot COVID report will not be available until next week,” Schenk explained. “We have been in communication with the management of the company and they have found and resolved the issue, so there should be no delays moving forward.”
The May 4 Biobot Analytics report showed levels of the virus in sewage trending upward, after dropping following this winter’s spike in cases, with an effective virus concentration of nearly 1.3 million copies per liter of sewage, up from just under 119,000 copies on March 16.
