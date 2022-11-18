An already convicted sex offender from Gloucester pleaded Thursday to raping a child in the mid-1990s over a span of three years but will spend no time behind bars.
Thomas P. Misuraca Jr., a registered Level 3 sex offender, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lawrence Superior Court to two counts of rape of a child with force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The case that spanned six years and stemmed from crimes he admitted in court to committing in the mid-1990s over a span of three years.
A trial had been scheduled for Nov. 28.
Instead, Misuraca, 66, of 20 Eastern Point Road, Apt. 5, pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing before Superior Court Judge William Barrett on Thursday. Barrett sentenced Misuraca to six years of supervised probation on all counts, Essex District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball said.
Under the terms of his probation , Misuraca is to submit to evaluation and treatment for substance use disorder, register with the Sex Offender Registry Board, wear a GPS monitoring device ,and stay away from and have no contact with the victim. Kimball said Misuraca was ordered to continue with sex offender treatment.
“The victim was consulted before and was in agreement with our sentencing recommendation,” Kimball said.
Misuraca was not in custody at the time of this most recent hearing. He was free after posting $5,000 bail in August 2016.
He had already been registered as a Level 3 sex offender at the time of his indictment as he had been convicted of assault of a child with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery of child under 14 in December 1992, according to information posted on the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board’s website. Level 3 is the category given those deemed most likely to re-offend.
In August 2016, Misuraca was arrested at his then workplace, a fish processor on Commercial Street, after failing to appear for his scheduled arraignment in Salem Superior Court on Aug. 16, 2016, according to reports in the Gloucester Daily Times at the time.
He had been directly indicted on June 30, 2016, by an Essex County grand jury, meaning the District Attorney’s Office carried out its own investigation into the reported incidents and brought charges directly to the grand jury without involving local police or a court magistrate who would, in most cases, advance the charges.
The District Attorney’s office at the time did not disclose the age of the victim, or when the crimes were alleged to have occurred.
Misuraca was represented by attorney Scott Gediman, Kimball said, and the Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick prosecuted the case.