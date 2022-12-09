About 70 store associates, shoppers, heads of a couple of local nonprofits with a lot of mouths to feed, and the city’s mayor gathered Friday morning in the produce section of Shaw’s to cut the ribbon on a refresh and grand re-opening of the supermarket on Eastern Avenue.
“Very exciting for us and the store team as well as our operations team and our commitment to being a good neighbor, employer and business here in Gloucester,” said Eric Aguiar, the district manager of District 2 North Shore.
On hand to help cut the ribbon was Mayor Greg Verga, who noted he worked at Shaw’s sister location downtown when he was in high school and it was called Cape Ann Market. It was where he started dating his wife, Kellie, when he was bag boy and a grocery clerk and she worked as a cashier.
“These stores are so important for high school kids to get their first jobs, they understand what it’s like to work and be part of the community, and the full-time jobs you provide for those who are not kids, the adults,” Verga said before reading a citation congratulating the store on its grand re-opening.
The store manager, Elaina MacLean of Gloucester, said the freshly remodeled store offers customers more products, variety and selection as she thanked her associates for the store’s transformation. The store employs about 85 people.
Shaw's also provided $1,000 each to The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann Animal Aid, presenting oversized checks to The Open Door’s President and CEO Julie LaFontaine and Cape Ann Animal Aid’s Jennifer Dobson, its director of development and communications. A couple of long-time customers were given gift bags, including Pam Eastman of Gloucester.
“Oh, I think it’s wonderful,” she said of the store’s new look. “I love it.”