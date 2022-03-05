Tales of survival, love and the otherworldly are among the mix of works that will come to Cape Ann during Gloucester Stage Company's 43rd season, which returns to indoor performances in 2022.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the 2020 season was postponed, and last year, Gloucester Stage partnered with Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport to use its outdoor stage. But this year, productions return to the company's historic theater on East Main Street.
The settings for this season's plays, are diverse, from New York City to Detroit to Paris.
No matter the location or plot, the mission of Gloucester Stage Company always has been to bring new playwrights and powerful new works to local audiences. In the wake of more recent social movements, the non-profit theater wants to showcase works that are socially relevant, provocative and entertaining.
“This summer Gloucester Stage is taking you on a rollercoaster ride through a kaleidoscope of theatrical but very human experiences. In each play the protagonist longs for a rightful place in society, for recognition, for love. We are excited to be offering these rich and insightful perspectives on the human condition,” said Paula Plum, the interim artistic director.
On another note, managing director Christopher Griffith said the line-up features a top-tier list of "can’t-miss playwrights ... at the dawn of successful careers across the nation’s theaters."
The season opens June 3 with "Gloria," a Pulitzer Prize finalist, written Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant recipient, a Residency Five playwright at Signature Theatre, and a Lila Acheson Wallace Fellow at The Juilliard School.
Directed by Bryn Boice, the story follows a group of young ambitious editorial assistants, each seeking a book deal, until the day they face tragedy head on, changing the course of their lives. The first play closes on June 26.
Next up is "Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets," by Anne Undeland, which runs July 1 to July 24, directed by Judy Braha.
The play is described as a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion involving American novelist Edith Wharton (1862-1937) and her lover in Paris. This work was inspired by Wharton's love letters to Morton Fullerton. "The play is a celebratory awakening for Wharton to the discovery of sex and love in all its bliss, heartbreak, and madness," according to a release.
The third production features the Tony Award-nominated "Grand Horizons," a comic play written by Bess Wohl, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 21.
Robert Walsh, the previous artistic director of Gloucester Stage, returns to direct this work. In a 2020 New York Times review, Jesse Green wrote that Wohl’s play puts a "Neil Simonesque spin on the story of a couple considering divorce after 50 years."
The play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the "unpredictable and enduring nature of love."
Wohl's other plays include "Cats Talk Back," and "Barcelona." Also a writer for television and film, she completed an adaptation of the bestselling novel “The Luxe” for Paramount Pictures.
The fourth production will transport the audience to a jazz-filled club in Detroit. "Paradise Blue" runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18, and was written by Detroit native Dominique Morisseau. Jackie Davis will direct this work.
"In 1949, Detroit’s Blackbottom neighborhood is gentrifying. Blue, a troubled trumpeter and the owner of Paradise Club, is torn between remaining in Blackbottom with his loyal lover Pumpkin and leaving behind a traumatic past. But when the arrival of a mysterious woman stirs up tensions, the fate of Paradise Club hangs in the balance," according to a Playbill synopsis.
Morisseau — the Tony-nominated book writer of the Broadway musical "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" — is the creator of "The Detroit Project," a three-play cycle, "Skeleton Crew," "Paradise Blue" and "Detroit ’67." Most recently, she served as co-producer on the Showtime series "Shameless." Her many awards include the NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, two Obie Awards and a recent MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow.
The season concludes with "The Thin Place," from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, by Lucas Hnath, and directed by Dee Dee Batteast. The play is described as part ghost story, part dissection of "truth." The Tony Award-nominated playwright transforms the theater into an intimate séance. Hnath received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Play with "A Doll’s House, Part 2,", which carried on with the story from Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House." Among his many awards are a Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $59 a person, are on sale now. Discounts are available for seniors, military families, college students, youth under 18 years of age, EBT cardholders, and Cape Ann residents. Season packages start at $225, which include no fees, and free ticket exchanges. More information may be found at www.gloucesterstage.com.