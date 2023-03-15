Gloucester Stage will launch its 44th season with a new artistic director and a special commission for a play about Gloucester during the city’s quadricentennial year.
As artist director, Rebecca Bradshaw, who built her theater career in Boston, joins Christopher Griffith, the managing director, to continue the professional theater company’s commitment to bring new works and socially relevant plays to its audiences.
“Rebecca has been appointed from an exceptionally strong array of candidates,” said Griffith. “I am especially grateful to have a business partner with such a strong commitment to the artistic community, championing diverse voices, and theater education.”
Bradshaw is no stranger to Gloucester Stage, having attended shows in the past and worked with some of the theater’s past directors.
“I am thrilled to be back in a theater community I hold so dear and to have the opportunity to become part of the thriving arts and culture scene in Gloucester. As a leader, I hope to build upon the foundation of Gloucester Stage’s past while continuing to challenge and inspire audiences to come,” she said.
Bradshaw brings a wealth of experience in many positions including work as: theatre director, producer, educator, casting director and advocate. Her directing credits include: Huntington Theatre Company, Kitchen Theatre Company, Lyric Stage, The Nora Theatre Company, SpeakEasy Stage, Greater Boston Stage Company, A.R.T. Institute, Emerson College, Central Square Theatre/MIT, Fresh Ink Theatre, among others. She spent eight seasons at Huntington Theatre Company, where she handled line producing, casting and developing new work. She is a part of the Affiliated Faculty of Emerson College teaching directing and producing. She has taught casting seminars at Harvard University, Suffolk University, Boston University, Brandeis University, Lesley University and Boston Conservatory.
Bradshaw grew up in Connecticut and moved to Boston to attend Emerson College.
“I’ve always been a New Englander,” she said. “And I’ve always loved the North Shore. When I’m around the area, I always feel like I’m around ‘my people.’ “
Bradshaw takes over the role from Paula Plum, an award-winning actress and director, who served as interim artistic director when Robert Walsh stepped down after the 2021 season.
“We could not have asked for a more savvy, capable and artistically gifted person to lead Gloucester Stage. She is a person of experience, talent and integrity,” said Plum who has worked with Bradshaw in the past.
On another note, Plum said the season was selected with the theme of “joy” in mind.
“Each play has wit and humor that will entertain and also provoke and inspire,” said Plum.
The season includes a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, a classic romantic comedy, a thriller and a new commission to celebrate Gloucester’s 400+.
Gloucester Stage Season 44:
June 2 to June 25: “Private Lives,” by Noel Coward, with his iconic 1930 romantic comedy and award-winning work, “set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee.”
July 7 to July 23: “STEW,” a regional premiere, by Zora Howard. The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama is described as “a drama about three generations of Black women over the course of one day, and the violence they are forced to live with, absorb and attempt to overcome.”
Aug. 11 to Aug. 27: “The Ding Dongs,” a dark comedy thriller, by Cape Cod playwright Brenda Withers. “Strangers at the door, although they may seem perfectly normal, may turn out to be not only strange but dangerous,” according to a production note.
Sept. 1 to Sept 24: a world premiere, in celebration of Gloucester’s 400+, Gloucester Stage commissioned playwright John Minigan to write “Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern,” based on folklore from Gloucester history. This production will bring to life the infamous Gloucester sea serpent, the unheard-of Ghost Army of 1712 fought off by Ebenezer Babson, and secrets from the Witches of Dogtown.
For more information on shows and ticket options, visit: gloucesterstage.com.