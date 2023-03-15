Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers this morning. High 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.