Gloucester struggling to hire lifeguards

Another year, another difficult hiring season for lifeguards.
This is according to Public Works Director Mike Hale, who said he had received only 28 applications from potential hires to watch over Gloucester’s beaches. In order for all public swimming locations in town to be fully covered, Hale said he needs to have between 35 to 40 lifeguards.
“There’s been issues for the last number of seasons,” Hale said. “I’m not sure if this season is an all-time low.”
Hale said he believes this downturn is a symptom of a larger issue.
“It’s not just lifeguards — its seasonal employees period,” he said. “Since the onset of COVID, we’ve seen significant decrease in young and retired people looking for seasonal labor. It’s just a strange time from an employer’s perspective. We usually have eight to 15 people mowing laws in the summer — I only have one applicant so far.”
New lifeguards start at $18 an hour, and those returning get $19. The pay rate has risen year to year, Hale said, in the same way the state has been incrementally increasing its minimum wage.
“You can’t just throw money at the situation,” he continued. “The rates do impact labor unions, those making $19 to $20 an hour for 40 hours a week. It becomes a balancing act to make sure that we’re fiscally responsible.”
It’s not just Gloucester; there is national lifeguard shortage attributed, in part, to COVID-19 lockdowns that reduced the in-person training required for certification, as well as travel restrictions that drastically decreased the number of international students who work as lifeguards each summer, industry experts said.
Before they can be hired, many municipalities require lifeguard candidates to earn their certification from the American Red Cross, which only recently resumed training classes following a complete halt during the pandemic shutdown.
Hale also believes the job itself can be a hard sell to potential hires.
“You’re in the sun all day long,” he explained. “They also get tasked with a lot more than lifeguarding which can be a lot (of work) on more popular beaches. It’s also stressful to have responsibility for the people swimming in the water.”
This past Memorial Day weekend, Hale said his “skeleton crew” of lifeguards didn’t have any issues at the beaches. He’s hoping more hires will come on once school is out. If not, he may not have any staff to cover smaller places such as Nile Pond and Plum Cove this summer.
“I recommend that people be mindful of what’s going around you and find where the lifeguards are” when out at the beach this summer, said Hale. “There’s a perception of comfort when the guards are there but they have a fair amount of responsibilities to tend to. They’re not about managing people. They know what their roles are and they are some of best staff out there.”
Those looking to apply for a lifeguard position are asked to contact the city’s Human Resources department at 978-281-9742.
Rockport and Manchester have had similar issues with hiring lifeguards in the past, but not this season.
“We are currently in the process of recruiting lifeguards and at this point we do not anticipate having any trouble hiring,” said Rockport Police Chief John Horvath via email. “We had difficulty hiring based on available candidates who had the training and certifications.”
Manchester Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall said she hoped she wasn’t jinxing herself when she told the Times the town was all set with lifeguards this summer.
“We didn’t have to do any extra advertising,” she said. “There were times in the past where we would have to post on Indeed for other lifeguards but this year we didn’t do any of that.”
