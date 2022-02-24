Landing on “Free Parking” in Monopoly gives players a break.
In and around downtown Gloucester over the past week or so, every day has been free parking due to issues with some of the city’s new parking kiosks.
When this writer tried to use the Flowbird kiosk to park on Dale Street on Feb. 16, the screen read: “Use another machine!” Two other kiosks carried the same message.
The city announced Saturday on its Facebook page and website that its was experiencing “operational issues” with them.
“We will NOT be enforcing METER VIOLATIONS until the issues are resolved,” said the city. “We will be sure to inform residents of changes in meter operations and enforcement. Parking Enforcement will continue to enforce all other parking violations.”
“To say the rollout of the kiosks has not been good would be an understatement,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an email Saturday to the City Council saying he had put kiosk parking violations on hold for the time being. These new kiosks were rolled out under former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s administration last year.
“While this administration did indeed inherit this situation, we take full ownership of it now and will be working to set things right for our residents, businesses and visitors,” Verga told the council, adding that according to Public Works Director Mike Hale, the vendor was to be in the city this past Monday.
On Wednesday, Verga said he was told by Hale that two units had issues with credit card readers and a third had a chip malfunction. Some kiosks were full of change and needed to be emptied. He said Hale was in the process of checking them, and until Verga is confident they are up and running, the city will hold off kiosk enforcement.
“I don’t want to add to the frustration,” Verga said.
Issues in Beverly, too
Hale said most of the kiosks are working fine, but some have gone down. He has gone through two-thirds of them. He said he will be out checking them again with the hope they will be operational in a few days.
Verga said some are commenting on social media to get rid of them, but he said they are the future and are being used in Rockport, Beverly and Salem.
“It’s one of those technologies that should not be as hard as it is,” said Beverly Commissioner of Public Services Michael Collins. “It requires a fantastic amount of babysitting.” The issues Beverly faces are on the back end with the processing and transferring of data. The vendor has been sold three times and staff turnover at the company can compound things. It also doesn’t help that Beverly has a complicated parking rate structure which Colllins said is hard to deal with from a programming standpoint.
Adding to the difficulty and complexity of the system, Beverly uses license plate readers instead of manually entering plate numbers to check on the status of a car’s parking, Collins said.
“It seems like every single day there is a new issue,” Collins said. Still, Collins said the city was up and running with the system on day one, though it has not been without its issues.
Hale said Beverly will be working with Gloucester on the enforcement and collection pieces of its kiosks.
Enforcement vs. revenue
Verga made the point that the kiosks were not meant to be revenue generators, but to keep cars from parking for 10 hours at a stretch downtown, preventing customers from being able to park near shops and restaurants. The city has a two-hour parking limit downtown.
Issues plaguing the new kiosks are not new.
In May 2021, nearly 80 kiosks were installed around Gloucester to replace older ones that would print out parking passes to be displayed on a windshield.
The new kiosks allow parkers to pay using the Flowbird app, by credit card, or with coins.
Last year, kiosks stood inactive awaiting a component to allow them to accept coins. They had been covered with trash bags, which confused some who tried to remove the bags to pay for parking.
In October, the city installed new kiosks downtown because those originally ordered and installed had the wrong modules. City officials said last year the kiosks cost nearly $547,000, part of which was covered by a state grant. Pandemic-related computer chip shortages also played a part in the delay in getting them up and running.
City officials said last year that revenue from parking kiosks in the summer of 2019 totaled just over $76,600, with revenue plunging to nearly $32,000 in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last summer’s revenue, from July 1 to Oct. 7, was estimated at nearly $60,000.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.