Gloucester’s Department of Public Works took to Facebook to trumpet the fact there’s a new vendor for the maroon-colored, pay-as-you-throw bags that residents have been complaining are prone to splitting open and have problems with their drawstrings.
“Public Works has listened to your complaints regarding the issues with the Maroon PAYT bags! We have switched vendors!” the department said in a post.
Public Works Director Mike Hale explained that the colored bags have to be custom made and are not made by the large plastic trash bag manufacturers. Over time, the city has had varying success with bag runs from vendors.
He said he personally has had no problem with the existing bags, and he uses them to line his trash barrel and fill it that way. Some residents leave their bags curbside unprotected, leading to the ability of wildlife to get at them and tear them apart. Gloucester is also unique, Hale said, as seagulls can tear apart bags downtown.
The COVID-19 pandemic also caused problems for manufacturing worldwide, Hale said. The new vendor promises a better quality and more reliable trash bag.
Hale said the pay-as-you-throw program goes back to the early 1990s when the city used decals instead of having residents pay for individual bags. That led to the problem of “snow coning,” residents piling bags in barrels using only one decal.
About a dozen years ago, Hale said the city moved to having residents pay for trash bags. The bags now cost $2.25 each for large 33-gallon bags and $1.25 each for small 13-gallon bags, with bags sold in packets of five at local markets and gas stations (three shops — Tedeschi’s Market on Washington Street, Building Center on Harbor Loop and Tony’s Variety on Washington Street — sell the bags individually). The Senior Center offers the bags at a discount to residents who are at least 65 years old and who participate in the city’s trash and recycling program.
Hale said the advantage of the pay-as-you-throw program is that it offsets the total cost of trash disposal for the city.
“I still think it’s cost-effective,” Hale said.
