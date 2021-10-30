A 16-year Gloucester woman died Wednesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office has confirmed.
The girl was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 27, by Gloucester Fire paramedics and pronounced dead a short time after, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the DA's office.
"Our office detectives were notified given that it was an unattended and unexpected death," she said. "We conducted an investigation and determined that foul play is not suspected at this time."
The DA's office would not disclose the young woman's name on Friday.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley told the Times that she was a former Gloucester High School student who was enrolled in North Shore Recovery High School at the time of her death.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis notified the school community on Thursday of the death.
"We are heartbroken by this news," he wrote. "We know that students, especially those who have already experienced loss and trauma, may be impacted in a variety of ways."
"While our school community is saddened and shaken by this news, I know Gloucester to be a resilient, caring, and supportive community that will support this family and their loved ones," he added.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.