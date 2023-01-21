{span}One day after Gov. Maura Healey helped a group of the state’s teens kick off a year service, one of those teens was helping Gloucester celebrate the Overture to its quadricentennial.{/span}
Joseph T. “Joey” Porcello, an eighth grader at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, was recently selected by school officials as Gloucester’s 2023 Project 351 ambassador for what they said was “his inspiring ethic of service and values of kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude.” Project 351 is a non-profit organization that empowers a movement for change powered by an eighth-grade students representing all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Last Saturday, Jan. 14, Porcello joined Healey and more than 425 ambassadors and alumni mentors for Project 351’s 13th annual Launch and Service Day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The day included a special tribute and unveiling of the sculpture “The Embrace,” the Commonwealth’s first memorial to Kings, on Boston Common.
The teens dedicated their afternoon to public service, working with 10 nonprofit organizations including La Colaborativa, Cradles to Crayons, Hope & Comfort, and the Wonderfund.
Launch Day kicked off 12 months of leadership development for the ambassadors through unifying service, alumni mentorship, and enrichment through Project 351’s Service Leadership Academy. T
The next day, Porcello participated in launching the Gloucester 400+ birthday celebration by reading a speech that the then Mayor William J. McInnis read for the 300th anniversary 100 years ago.
Over their year’s term, Porcello and his fellow ambassadors will develop the skills and confidence to mobilize schools and communities in four statewide service campaigns: Spring Service, benefitting Cradles and Crayons; Hope & Gratitude Walk benefiting nonprofits selected by the ambassadors; 9.11 Tribute Service with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund; and Fall Service, which seeks to eradicate hunger through support of hundreds of hometown food pantries. At the close of their service year, ambassadors are invited to continue to hone skills and lead communities as a member of Project 351’s Alumni Organization.
“The 351 generation is compassion-in-action,” said Carolyn Casey, Project 351’s founder and executive director. “We are proud of their commitment to unite as the Class of 2023 to build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead the change they wish to see in the world.”
Since 2011, 4,492 ambassadors have impacted more than 1.2 million neighbors through unifying statewide service.