While Gloucester may be spending $2.4 million to purchase two new fire trucks and an ambulance, it avoided a $110,000 price increase.
City Council approved by a 9-0 vote a loan order for $2.4 million to purchase the vehicles on May 10, then voted to not reconsider its decision, saving time. By the council acting when it did, the fire chief said the city avoided a $110,000 price increase.
“That loan order is going to get our fleet back to where it should be,” said fire Chief Eric Smith on Thursday.
However, don’t expect to see shiny new fire trucks and an ambulance rolling through the seaport anytime soon.
Smith said the fire apparatus, to be custom built by Pierce Manufacturing, will take about 20 months to arrive. and it will be 500 days before the new rescue truck is ready.
The two new engines will replace the city’s 1988 and 1998 reserve engines. The 2008 rescue truck has logged a lot of miles, Smith said.
“This is taking trucks off the road that it’s time for them to come off the road,” Smith told the council on May 10.
Once the city takes delivery and the new trucks are outfitted, they will become front-line trucks, taking the place of E-3 at Bay View Station, and E-4 at Magnolia Station. Meanwhile, E-3 and E-4, both built in 2005, will become reserves, allowing the Fire Department to maintain its fleet of six engines and four rescue trucks.
The 1988 and 1998 engines would be traded in, Smith said, rather than selling them as surplus. The vehicles’ market value, which would not be a lot, would be applied to the bill for the new apparatus.
Smith laid out why it was urgent for the council to act. Not only would the lead time jump from 18 to 20 months, but a May 1 price increase, coming on top of a Feb. 1 price increase, would not kick in.
Smith said he has never seen fire truck prices increase in such a short time span, but nowadays with long manufacturing delays there is an expectation it’s only going to get worse.
“If we delay more than, really, several days, by the end of the week we are probably going to get hit with a 7% increase,” Smith told the council.
“We do want to lock these down now,” said Chief Financial Officer John Dunn. “I’m not exactly sure when I would recommend borrowing the money, but, again, we are looking at interest rates going up.” It may be that the city borrows the money now and locks in lower rates for an additional discount, said Dunn, who said the most pressing issue was getting a purchase order to the supplier as soon as possible.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill said the fire truck purchase was presented to council’s Budget and Finance Committee and to the newly revised Capital Improvement Advisory Board, which did not have the opportunity to take action because of the time constraints. She said Mayor Greg Verga is committed to working with the board on future capital expenditures.
Council Vice President Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5, asked if the name of a firefighter that is carried on one of the trucks will be transferred to the new truck, and Smith assured him it would be.
Councilor at-Large James O’Hara asked about the purchase from “the standpoint of value to the constituents. Ultimately they are paying for these.”
“Is there different Maserati versus Ford Fiesta on pumper trucks,” O’Hara asked. “Are there, you know, the extreme versus the simplified version?”
“On the engines, these trucks would be mirror trucks, basically, to what you see coming out of headquarters and the West Gloucester stations which are labeled Engine 1 and 2,” Smith said, with some slight differences.
Once the new trucks arrive, all four front-line engines will be carrying the same equipment. The pumping capacity of the new trucks is greater than the older trucks, and they have built-in firefighting foam systems. The older trucks can’t carry the same amount of gear and the new trucks have better brakes, and airbags for occupants.
Smith said there are pumpers that cost $500,000 to $600,000 each, but added there is not a lot of savings since they have a shorter lifespan and higher maintenance costs.
“It’s definitely money well spent for the city to go with the trucks we are looking at,” Smith said.
