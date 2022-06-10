The Gloucester Firefighters Relief Association of the Fire Department will be holding its annual firefighter memorial service for fallen firefighters at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 20 Marsh St., on Sunday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at the Firefighter’s Memorial lot.
This year’s scheduled guest speaker is Mayor Greg Verga.
The ceremony will be preceded by a procession that will start at the Department of Public Works, 28 Poplar St., at 8:45 a.m., and march to the fallen firefighter memorial site in the cemetery via Washington Street and Harvey Place.
This is the 133rd annual Gloucester firefighter’s memorial service, according to Mike Chipperini, a recently retired Gloucester firefighter and former 18-year president of the Gloucester Firefighters Relief Association.
“This event is a great way to show support for our fallen firefighters and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Fire chief Eric Smith. “We encourage the community to come to this event to remember those who have served their community. I am proud to be a part of this memorial and I would like to thank Firefighter Joe Johnson and his team for coordinating this event.”