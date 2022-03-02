After two years on ice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seafood Expo North America returns this month, but the City of Gloucester will not participate.
“Because of the uncertainty of COVID, the city did not make any plans to attend the Seafood Expo this year,” said Mayor Greg Verga in an email. “Hopefully there will be a more stable environment next year.”
Although the city won’t be attending, several Gloucester businesses will be manning booths as the expo makes its grand in-person return from Sunday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 15, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. As it had in 2019, the expo will feature business and networking opportunities, new products, food sampling, special events and education.
“We are excited to be back in-person in Boston to reconvene seafood professionals looking to do business in the North American market,” Event Director Wynter Courmont of Diversified Communications said in a prepared statement. “Year over year, industry suppliers and buyers have valued the business opportunities at the event, and this year will be no exception.”
Gloucester Economic Development Director Sal Di Stefano said pandemic managed to quash the city’s plans to participate as it had many times in the past because of the planning involved. The city began having a presence at the expo in 2015, after an absence of more than two decades. Over time, its status has grown at the show along with the Gloucester Fresh brand. Working with the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and SnapChef, the city’s VIP tastings and receptions at the expo have draw seafood buyers from around the globe.
“The city prepares for events like the seafood show about a year in advance and given how unpredictable the pandemic has been since it arrived, we were not in a position to commit to attending especially since the seafood show relies on international attendance,” Di Stefano said.
“Although we are not attending the show this year in person the city is still working constantly with the same organizations and groups that participate in the show to advocate for the seafood and fishing industry, he continued. “The show is just one part of our efforts to support the industry. During the pandemic, we were able to focus on expanding some of those efforts, especially in promotion on our gloucesterfresh.com site.”
Among the Gloucester businesses planning on setting up booths to woo buyers and customers are Intershell Seafood Corporation, Cape Ann Lobstermen, Atlantic Fish & Seafood and Cape Seafood Inc.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Intershell owner Monte Rome. “It’s been quiet from a couple of years. We’ll have all of our products fresh and frozen, and some new products such as a monkfish pate. We also now have a combo package of chopped clams and surf clam juice. If you combine it with few ingredients from the store,it makes a gallon of chowder.”
Attendence at previous show brought Intershell new customers from New York to Texas, and in 2019, signed up Van Cleve Seafood Co. of Spotsylvania, Virginia, for Gloucester-landed haddock for a new line of ultra-healthy frozen seafood it was developing.
Shane Normand, manager of sales and operations at Cape Ann Lobstermen, said it’ll be his company’s first time setting up a booth at the expo.
“We’ll be displaying our products like live lobsters and some bait products,” he continued. “The owners have attended in the past, but this is the first time we’re having a booth. (I’m looking forward to) just seeing what’s out there — the products we can buy, news, customers as well as hopefully develop new business contacts.”
