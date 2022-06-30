Gloucester is resuming its “pay-as-you-throw” trash bag policy on Wednesday, July 6, but the bags for sale in stores now are blue for the time being instead of purple.
The city’s waste hauler, JRM Hauling and Recycling Services Inc., will accept both the city-branded blue and purple bags.
Supply chain issues led to a recent shortage of the purple bags, forcing the city to temporarily suspend its trash bag policy for a week, through Tuesday, July 5. Residents temporarily could use any trash bag without paying a fee.
“As of June 30th, we have confirmed that large trash bags have been delivered to the stores listed below and should be available for purchase at this time,” said a message from the city on Facebook. The city said there is sufficient supply to return to the use of the PAYT trash bags next week.
“Due to issues with manufacturing the current shipment of bags are blue; JRM has been instructed to pick these up,” the city said.
Joseph Youssef, owner of Little River Mart at 300 Essex Ave., said Thursday afternoon he had received that day a shipment of the large blue bags.
“Yes, I have them for sale now,” he said.
The large bags cost $2.25 each while small bags cost $1.25 each. Both sizers are old five to a package.
The city also listed several places where the bags are in stock, including 7-Eleven on Bass Avenue, Annie’s Variety, Building Center, Cape Ann Convenience, Ed’s Mini Mart, Energy North on Essex Avenue, Lanesville Package, Magnolia Variety, Market Basket, both Richdale locations, the Senior Center, Shaw’s, Stop & Shop and Sunny’s Variety.
“We continue to work with the manufacturer and monitor upcoming shipments,” the city’s notice said. “We do have plans in place in case of additional disruption.”
Residents should note that because Monday, July 4, is a holiday, there will be no trash collection. Households with Monday pick-up will be on Tuesday, and all remaining collections for the week will be one day later.
Those with questions can call the Gloucester Department of Public Works at 978-325-5600 or Mayor Greg Verga’s office at 978-281-9700.
