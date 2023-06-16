Gloucester ratepayers can expect to pay a bit more to run their taps and flush their toilets beginning in July.
The City Council voted to up the water rate by 10.01% and the sewer rate by 6% over last fiscal year’s rates at its meeting held on Zoom on Tuesday, June 13.
The new water rate of $10.42 per 1,000 gallons, up from the fiscal 2023 water rate of $9.47 per 1,000 gallons. Fiscal 2023 ends June 30, and the new fiscal year begins July 1.
The annual cost for water based on the usage of 90,000 gallons works out to be $937, an increase of about $85, according to minutes of the May 18 City Council Budget and Finance Standing Committee meeting.
The new sewer rate is $18.16 per 1,000 gallons, up from current rate of $17.12 per 1,000 gallons. The annual cost based on usage of 90,000 gallons is $1,633, an increase of about $93.
The action on the water and sewer rates came after the City Council voted to appropriate the city’s $133.9 million budget for fiscal 2024.
The jump in water rates caused City Councilor Jamie O’Hara to object, but he did so after the council had already voted 9-0 to appropriate more than $8.1 million for the Water Enterprise Fund to run the Water Department, and then unanimously approved an equal amount to be collected in revenues.
“Ten percent I would consider excessive,” O’Hara said. “As I’ve said publicly, people are … they can’t pay their water bills. I had a constituent call me or email me the other day, saying the same thing. Why these exorbitant water bills? People are bleeding.” He said residents see their quarterly bill “and it keeps going up and up and up. People can’t flush their toilet is basically what it’s coming down to.”
“I would like to remind my fellow councilors that not a couple of minutes ago we just voted both the revenues and the expenditures of $8,112,806,” Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said. “That is what makes up the water rate so if you had a problem with the water rate, you probably should have brought that up when we were talking about expenditures and revenues.”
The rise in the water rate is due to an overall budget increase for the Water Department of 9.6%, according to minutes of the May 18 Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
Assistant Public Works Director Mark Coles told councilors at that prior meeting the department had increased costs for contractual personnel services, gas and oil, the purchase of software services, and debt service. Money was also added for emergencies.
Also at this prior hearing, CFO John Dunn said the city would be using $100,000 in free cash to hold down the sewer rate increase.
On Tuesday, Dunn explained the cost increases for the Water Department were due to debt service on water projects increasing from year to year and other aspects of ordinary maintenance “increasing in the same manner.” There were no retained earnings in the Water Enterprise Fund or free cash available to reduce the impact from the increasing expenditures, “so it’s all going to be borne by the rate,” Dunn said.
O’Hara asked what would happen if the water rate wasn’t increased. Dunn said that money would have to come from proposed expenditures “because we need to have a balanced budget.” Without the rate increase, the city would have to reduce expenditures on the system’s daily operations by about $700,000.
Dunn said debt service and cost of the contract with system operator Veolia cannot be reduced. The two items represent about half of the total water budget.
“It would be a huge hit,” Dunn said.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said “because of the age of our infrastructure, because of our granite ledges, while we are well endowed with water, the water distribution system is costly.”
Council President Val Gilman said councilors for the past few months have heard requests from residents to extend water service to various parts of the city, including deep water line service to Rust Island. She pointed out her neighborhood is entirely on wells and has no fire hydrants, but she said she saw other areas of the city had more difficulties.
“I do think we have to mindful of the fact that all these issues, all of our residents are rightfully concerned about, we have to think about how we are going to fund them, and this is how we are going to have to fund them,” Gilman said about the need to keep maintaining city infrastructure through the water rate.
O’Hara said it was healthy to have had this discussion so taxpayers can see what the issues are with the city’s aging water distribution system.
