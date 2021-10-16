Gloucester working on design for new softball field

While the old Veterans Memorial Elementary School building has been torn down and Mattos Field is now a construction site, the city is working to get a new softball field put in at Green Street.
For the past six months, the city has been going through the design phase and conceptual plan for the new full size men's and women's adult slow pitch softball field over at Green Street.
"We are working with the space available to use at the existing clearing," Public Works Director Mike Hale told the Times.
The new softball field was promised to the residents of Gloucester after the city voted to use the Mattos Field ballpark on Webster Street as the location for the elementary school now under construction to house the student bodies and staff of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools.
Hale said that the city is focusing on fitting one new softball field into the space that currently is home to a baseball field. There had been thought at one point of trying to merge the diamonds together, but Hale said that would have made simultaneous play difficult.
"Last thing anyone wants to do is to invite conflict when they can avoid it," he said.
As the city works on the design, the lights and scoreboard from Mattos Field have been packed up and are being stored at the Department of Public Works.
The bill for the new softball diamond is one being covered by a $4.2 million loan for ancillary costs related to the school project which the city took out. The loan also covers the cost to lease temporary space to house Veterans Elementary schoolchildren while the new school is being constructed and the demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School to create green space.
Hale could not comment on the price tag of the new field until the city has a "better understanding of construction," he said.
Hale had a meeting with the Cape Ann Women's Softball League to discuss how they could honor Joseph Mattos, who lost his life fighting in World War I, and the hard work the residents put into the old field and this new design.
"Cape Ann Women's Softball League has been a pleasure to work with," he said.
A representative from the league could not be reached by publication time.
Hale noted that the city is in good shape to move towards the final design and plans to go to bid either in early winter or the beginning of next year.
This means that the field will most likely not be ready for use for the spring season.
"It is unfortunate that their season has been disrupted and that this field will not be ready to be played on this spring," Hale said. "We will work hard with (Cape Ann Women's Softball League) so that they know when they can play."
