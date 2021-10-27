The Gloucester Writers Center is collaborating with Cape Ann artists for the center's first ever virtual art auction called “Paintings for Poets.”
All proceeds from this auction will contribute to the reopening of the expanded Gloucester Writers Center which will now house the Maud/Olson Library under its roof.
“This auction is specifically for the return to, and expansion of, the Gloucester Writers Center’s activities, but it also celebrates the deep, intuitive links between the written and visual arts on Cape Ann,” said executive director Henry Ferrini.
The virtual auction, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 30, features the work of 18 artists, including the award-winning Jeff Weaver and Susan Erony, musician and artist Willie Alexander and Joy Buell who has traveled the world encouraging community through creativity. The medium of the artworks vary, from oil paintings to collage.
Each work has been paired with a poem that resonates with the painting’s viewpoint, according to a press release.
The Gloucester Writers Center is housed in the home of Gloucester’s first poet laureate, the late Vincent Ferrini, in East Gloucester. Part of its mission is to honor and celebrate Cape Ann's rich legacy and support every writer who wants to tell their story.
For more details, visit gloucesterwriters.org, or send an email to gloucesterwriters@gmail.com.
For a short video, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QP8gE_x7wGo.