The Gloucesterman is back ferrying customers to and from their moorings in Gloucester Harbor after engine troubles forced the launch out of service on July 5.
Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro said the 26-passenger launch, a 26-foot Duffy-style craft, went back into service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. He posted a photo of the launch going under the Blynman Bridge that day.
Ciarametaro called the effort to repair the launch “miraculous” after thinking the engine failure should have forced the launch out of service for the rest of the season, given supply chain problems and the difficulty finding parts for boats. He said he is still waiting for a part for another boat that he ordered last September.
The launch was taken out of service around 1 p.m. July 5 when the motor started acting up. The crew got the launch back to the dock and found “the main bearing in the crankshaft was about to let loose,” Ciarametaro said at the time.
Ciarametaro credited the efforts of Cape Ann Marine Sales and Service for performing the speedy engine swap. But a company called Hansen Marine Engineering in Marblehead also played a major role in finding a new engine. Ciarametaro said the launch had a Westerbeke motor, but he said the company was not making this engine anymore. A replacement engine of another brand risked issues that could have extended how long the launch would have been out of service, Ciarametaro said.
Turns out, Hansen had a Nanni Kubota marine diesel engine that serves as a direct replacement for the Westerbeke engine on the showroom floor, the harbormaster said. Cape Ann Marine was able to install the engine to get the launch back in service after being out of operation for less than two weeks.
“I thought it was going to be out for the season,” Ciarametaro said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.