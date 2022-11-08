The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee has recommended the full council adopt a single tax rate for the seaport’s homes and businesses.
The council is scheduled to take up this recommendation at a tax classification public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. to determine how much of the city’s tax levy would be borne by residential properties and how much by commercial, industrial and personal properties.
Tax classification is a step in the process to set the tax rate.
“The focus this evening is on determining whether or not to shift a portion of the tax levy from one class of property to another,” said Principal Assessor Nancy Papows at the Budget and Finance meeting on Nov. 3.
To do this, she said, a residential factor must be adopted and this determines the share of the levy that each class of property would bear.
In fiscal 2022, the city had a spit tax rate; homes were taxed at $11.73 per $1,000 of assessed value, and commercial, industrial and personal properties were taxed at $12.12 per.
Other Cape Ann communities had single tax rates in fiscal 2022: Essex at $15.70 per $1,000 of assessed value, Manchester at $10.60 per $1,000, and Rockport at $9.82 per $1,000.
Some of the region’s larger cities with a greater commercial and industrial base than Gloucester had split tax rates in fiscal 2022, including Beverly at $12.17 per $1,000 of assessed value for residential and $23.90 per $1,000 for commercial, and Salem at $13.25 per for residential and $26.31 per for commercial.
Adjusting the shift
In Gloucester, the “shift of burden factor” has been as high as 1.25 in fiscal 2005, but in recent years has dropped to 1.03, according to a presentation given by Papows. However, Papows’ presentation showed that increasing the shift would have a lesser impact on lowering taxes for homes and a greater impact on commercial and industrial taxpayers.
According to Papows, a property valued at $500,000 would pay $5,310 under an estimated single tax rate of $10.62 per $1,000.
Papows illustrated that with a factor of 1.03, the present shift for fiscal 2022, residential properties would see a savings of just $15 a year, while commercial, industrial and personal properties would see an increase of $160.
Adjusting the shift to 1.06 would mean a $30 savings for residential properties valued at $500,000 but a $320 jump in taxes for commercial, industrial and personal properties.
With a maximum shift of 1.5, the residential taxpayer would see a savings of $255 while the commercial and industrial taxpayer would pay an additional $2,655.
Papows told councilors Gloucester’s fiscal 2023 total taxable values are up just over 16% to $9.22 billion.
Of that, 91.3% is residential ($8.42 billion), while the other 8.71% is made up of commercial, industrial and personal property.
Papows said residential values on the whole were up by about 16% while the commercial class increased by 9.5% and industrial values increased by 7.5%, she said.
Arguing pros, cons
Budget and Finance Chair Scott Memhard, who represents Ward 1, said the “differential” the committee was balancing was the 16% increase in values for the residential properties “versus our relatively stagnant commercial industrial base which used to be a much more substantial part of the community’s economy and has dwindled down to this sort of modest 8.71%.”
The vote for a unified tax rate was 2-1, however.
Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross dissented on the motion by Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley which was also favored by Memhard.
For Worthley, it did not make sense to penalize a minority class of values, the business sector, “by having them pay the majority class, or a portion of it.” Worthley said he supported a factor of 1.0 noting businesses are a net gain for the community.
Gross said Worthley’s point was well taken.
“I agree with him but I don’t know if there is a huge reason to change it, either,” Gross said.
Memhard said much depends on how much industry is within a community when it comes to shifting the tax burden on to the commercial and industrial base. He said it would be great if the harbor could be reactivated while also pointing out that Blackburn and other industrial parks are pretty much built out.
“We are being hurt by becoming increasingly a bedroom community and people are coming here for their homes or their vacation homes and there are very few jobs available within the community for those who live here,” Memhard said.
The city’s chief financial officer, John Dunn, said there is a natural shift in the tax levy going on because residential values are climbing faster than commercial, industrial and personal property values.
He also cautioned that if the city goes to a unitary rate, “you are probably never going to come back. So, think about that for a little bit.”
