The sixth annual observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by the nonprofit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation took a hard look at the racial climate in the city and how residents need to be an active allies in the fight against racial injustice.
The event was held on Zoom due to the pandemic, and not in the historic 1806 meetinghouse on Middle Street. It brought together more than 100 people online and several local organizations with the theme of how people can be active, not passive bystanders in the fight for social justice for people of color, in a city that is 92% white.
“I always like to think of this event with a question, why are we here today?” said Sandy Ronan, chair of the meetinghouse’s events committee, who spoke about how King’s wisdom awakened and guided many in the 1960s, and can still guide one now.
“We come to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Ronan said, “a man who lived his beliefs that all men and women are created equal and that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ We need to take the time every year to be inspired again to find the courage and commitment to stand up to racism. We need to take that time to imagine what it must be like to be in the shoes of the other. We need to be humbled again by what we don’t know about another person and learn to be better listeners.”
Attendees heard the results of a survey in a video by the Gloucester Racial Justice Team looking at the experiences of people of color in the city and their sense of community.
The survey noted there were 2,000 Black, indigenous or people of color in the city. Some surveyed said there were no racial problems in Gloucester, or that they want things to stay same “or that trying to understand more is divisive and damaging to the community.”
Three main desires grew out of the survey, the need for increased belonging, awareness and accountability. The survey found instances where people felt excluded, such as trying to rent an apartment “and being told that neighbors might object; going out to eat at a restaurant and have someone refuse seating next to you; going shopping and being made to feel uncomfortable; being the target of stares and unwelcoming looks.”
Things people can do, the group suggested, included “educat(ing) the community at-large on systemic discrimination, exclusion and the effects of unconscious privilege; work(ing) with businesses to ensure anti-bias training is prevalent, and to create a system of accountability.”
The racial justice team is brainstorming with the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce on some of its ideas. The group has funding and is looking to diversify local nonprofit boards, said Michea McCaffery, co-chair of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team, which was formed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. She said she is drawn to the work of racial justice because of her children, “as young black men in America, I know that the path that they walk is a difficult one.”
Hilary Robinson, an associate professor of law and sociology at Northeastern University and vice president of the newly founded North Shore Branch of the NCAAP, said the branch has about 1,000 members and represents 17 cities and towns. She also noted that Gloucester is actually more diverse than the North Shore as a whole, which is 97% “people who are not of color.”
“And I think that what George Floyd’s killing exposed, and the legacy it has left with us, is that it is just not enough to be an inactive, non-people-moving ally,” she said.
The “allyship” theme of the two-hour talk was set by Brian Saltsman, director of Student Diversity and Inclusion at Alfred University in upstate New York, who was linked to the event by Amira Crawford of the Gloucester-based Doris Prouty Foundation, said Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation.
Nazarian introduced the three groups taking part in the event, including the head of the Diversity and Equity Committee of the Gloucester 400{sup}th{/sup} Anniversary celebration.
Miranda Aisling, the chairperson of this group, said she is working to frame the anniversary with “a true equitable focus.”
“Most anniversaries since the English colonizers arrived have been very white focused,” she said, “and centered European stories without acknowledging the violence and harm that also happened in the founding of this nation. and what we are trying to do is obviously still celebrate all of the powerful stories , but have that celebration be more authentic by also recognizing the harm that has been done and celebrating the other people who built this country as well.
Listening was among the skills Saltsman said one needs to develop to be an effective ally.
He used the example of people movers in airports as to how society engages in the concept of allyship. Those actively engaged in active racist or other behaviors that promote hate are actively walking on the conveyor belt. People who may be passively racist or homophobic are people who stand still but who are headed toward the same result. Those who are bystanders may turn their backs on the walkway, but they are still headed to the same place.
Then there are those who decide to be a party to change, meaning, they not only turn around on the walkway, but they actively walk in the opposite direction, which means they have to move faster than most, and they “risk friendships, conveniences and what’s comfortable.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.