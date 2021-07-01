Gloucester's public health director resigns

Gloucester’s public health director has resigned to pursue other options in public health.
Karin Carroll notified the Board of Health on June 30 that she will be resigning from her position after five years of working as the city’s public health director.
“For the past five years I have been honored to work as the Public Health Director and for the City of Gloucester and in particular with the amazing team of professionals at the Health Department,” she wrote to the board. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as the Director of the Gloucester Board of Health.”
In the letter, she noted that she will be leaving her position as of July 23.
Carroll and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken have been at odds over the mayor's role in the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
