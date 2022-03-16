Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is getting a $500,000 boost to train and provide placement services to young adult students of its Biotechnology Academy at 55 Blackburn Center.
State Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta announced the awarding of the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grant to GMGI in a letter to Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, on March 9.
“Congratulations to Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute for netting a Workforce Success Grant of $500,000 funded through the state’s Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund. GMGI is pioneering the next generation of advances in workforce training & our understanding of genomics,” Tarr tweeted out on Thursday.
“GMGI is pioneering in a very important space,” Tarr said in an interview, “in order to train and equip a specific part of our population to go into very fruitful careers in life sciences.”
Tarr said GMGI is not only bringing along young adults who may be underemployed and without formal training to work in highly-skilled positions in biotechnology, it is also helping “to propel an industry we are trying to grow in Massachusetts and on Cape Ann.”
The idea, he said, is to nurture a biotech cluster in the region while supplying it with “a readily employable workforce.”
GMGI plans to use the grant money to provide training and placement services for 80 unemployed/underemployed young adult students to become future lab technicians, lab technologists or biological technicians. GMGI will also engage employer partners including the biotechnology companies of Synlogic of Cambridge and RAN Biotechnologies in the Cummings Center in Beverly, according to the letter.
The grant award was confirmed by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. GMGI’s executive director, Chris Bolzan, declined to comment further pending the organization receiving official word of the grant from the state agency.
The grant is funded through Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund fiscal 2021-2022 appropriations and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according the letter.
“These strategic investments are part of the ongoing effort by the Massachusetts Workforce Skills Cabinet (WSC) to align public and private resources across the system and scale effective career pathway programs that better position residents who want to be hired into jobs that businesses need filled,” Acosta’s letter said.
Separately, in another development for the Gloucester nonprofit, GMGI recently hosted a meeting at its Biotechnology Academy to discuss being part of BioConnects New England, which is pushing to create a regional bio-manufacturing cluster in the region, focusing on under-served communities and Gateway Cities.
GMGI is part of a coalition of a number of organizations stretching from Rhode Island to Maine led by Northeastern University and which is a finalist for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a $1 billion competitive grant program sponsored by the U.S. Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Finalists are eligible to apply for a maximum $100 million grant, word of which may come later this year.