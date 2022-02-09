The nonprofit Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute was one of 14 winners recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Bay State economy as part of MassEcon’s 18th annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards.
GMGI, which conducts marine genomics research and runs an academy to prepare students to be lab technicians in the fields of biotech and life sciences, will be among those honored at Gillette Stadium on April 7.
MassEcon, a Watertown-based nonprofit promoting business growth in Massachusetts, announced GMGI was a Gold Award winner for the Northeast Region.
MassEcon said the woman-led institute addresses “critical challenges facing our oceans, human health and the environment through innovative scientific research and education.” The winning companies were selected after site visits by teams of judges and a Finalists Showcase in November.
“We are so honored by this recognition, which began last summer when we were first nominated,” said Executive Director Chris Bolzan in an email. “It was a tremendous process to be a part of — from nomination to evaluation to the site visit with the MassEcon team in September and the pitch competition in November.”
“Each step along the way,” Bolzan added, “allowed us to tell the Gloucester story to thought leaders throughout the Commonwealth, and with every visit and meeting we felt increasingly grateful for our team for all they have accomplished, for our board and donors that support and guide our mission and work, for the community that embraced our ambitious goals and welcomed us to the harbor, and for the leadership in Gloucester that paved the way to make this possible.”
MassEcon said each of the winners added jobs and facility investment, pursued social impact through community involvement or philanthropic efforts, and embraced equity, diversity and inclusion practices.
“The ongoing activities that helped us win this award underscore the amazing science and education happening in Gloucester,” Bolzan said, “and broaden the message that Cape Ann is an attractive — and affordable — alternative to other tech and science submarkets.”
GMGI, which launched in 2013 and is based along the harbor at 417 Main St., recently invested $1.546 million in a 3,200 square-foot expansion of its Gloucester Biotechnology Academy at 55 Blackburn Center, which was completed in June. The academy prepares young adults for careers in biomanufacturing, life sciences and biotechnology. The expansion enabled GMGI to grow the annual cohort of students from 20 to 40 per year, which required the addition of several new staff.
