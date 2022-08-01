In what is being billed as the “big waive,” the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is waiving tuition and fees in their entirety for the incoming Class of 2023 at its Gloucester Biotechnology Academy.
In addition, students who qualify will receive stipends to support their living expenses, the academy said. GMGI says spaces are still available for the class, with start dates in August and November.
The financial structure is thanks to the generous support of donors, the academy said.
“In a post-pandemic world, there is an urgent need for accessible, results-driven opportunities to pave new futures,” said Chris Bolzan, GMGI’s executive director. “The academy provides this opportunity, and we are committed to ensuring that there are zero financial barriers.”
The waiving of tuition and fees will mean big savings for students. Tuition was $9,000 with $400 in lab fees, and about 85% of students received financial aid. The academy has 40 spaces available for 2023, and its running two cohorts, one starting on Aug. 22 and the next starting on Nov. 28.
The nonprofit GMGI’s state-of-the research institute on Gloucester Harbor opened in 2018 at 417 Main St.
GMGI’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy at 55 Blackburn Center operates a 10-month certificate training program to train recent high school graduates and young adults for careers as life sciences lab technicians. The academy recently graduated its sixth class.
At the academy, students spend seven months learning hands-on in a state-of-the-art teaching facility, followed by a three-month paid internship at a biotechnology company in Boston, Cambridge or on the North Shore.
“Responding to recent economic hardships and the increasing cost of living, we recognize the strain tuition can place on interested students,” said Laura Richane, GMGI’s director of enrollment and partnerships. “Everyone deserves a chance to invest in their future.”
Graduates have gone on to full time employment — or extended internships — at companies and organizations such as the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Synlogic, Sherlock Biosciences and the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
The average starting salary for the most recent Class of 2022 is $50,000 and the academy’s outcomes rival those of local four-year colleges, with a graduation rate of more than 80% and a career placement rate of over 90%.
“It’s the incredible financial support from our community that allows us to offer this year’s program for free,” said GMGI Board Chair Michele May. “Academy donors share the GMGI team’s passion for providing a new category of career opportunities to Cape Ann’s young adults.”
The program is open to students between the ages of 18 and 30 with a high school diploma or equivalent, and no math or science experience is needed to apply. Interested students can learn more and download the application at gmgi.org/education/apply.
