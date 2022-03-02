An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, on Tuesday. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv. Please visit for gloucestertimes.com for the latest news on the war.