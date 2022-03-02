BOSTON — Massachusetts’ state retirement system has roughly $140 million in investments tied to Russian companies, and lawmakers are calling to divest those holdings in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of 58 lawmakers asked Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who oversees the pension fund, to “take immediate action” to fully divest any retirement funds that are currently invested in Russian-owned companies. Among the group were Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, and Rep. Jamie Belsito, who represents Manchester and other North Shore towns.
On Tuesday, Goldberg responded that the fund had about $140 million in Russian investments, or roughly 0.20% of the nearly $87 billion state pension fund.
Goldberg said she doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally divest holdings in the Pension Reserves Investment Trust Fund, a move that requires legislative action.
She noted that the Legislature has responded to other wars and international crises by directing the pension fund to divest from regimes in countries such as Iran, Sudan, South Africa, and Northern Ireland for humanitarian reasons.
“Like you, I am horrified by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine,” Goldberg wrote. “I stand firmly with the brave people of Ukraine, who have chosen to defiantly defend democracy.”
The disclosure comes as lawmakers on Beacon Hill consider a plan to divest the pension fund from Russian holdings in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, is among those who support divesting the funds, saying it will send a “strong message to Russia that we won’t do business with them until they leave Ukraine and end this madness.”
“We ought to do anything that we can to support the people of Ukraine,” he said. “It’s up to the Legislature to act.”
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, also supports divesting pension funds from Russian companies, noting that the $140 million is a “small slither” of the pension fund.
“We need to do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine and send a message to that thug Putin,” he said.
It’s not clear how quickly legislative leaders will move to consider the proposal, but one potential wrinkle in the divestment plan is that Russia’s stock markets are currently closed. That means even if lawmakers approve divestment, the Russian investments might not be able to be sold off for some time.
Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would ban the sale of Russian goods and products in the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker said on Monday that his administration is conducting a review of contracts with companies to determine if there are any ties to Russian businesses that can be severed in response to the invasion.
Baker said he wants to be careful the state doesn’t end up shutting down family-owned businesses belonging to immigrants who may still have ties to Russia.
Senate President Karen Splika, D-Ashland, echoed those concerns and said the state shouldn’t punish ordinary Russian immigrants for Putin’s attack.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.