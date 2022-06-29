The fairway rough of the fifth hole of the Bass Rocks Golf Club was loath to give up its secrets Tuesday.
That's after a father and his two sons spent 2 1/2 hours searching in vain for a time capsule the dad and his former wife buried in the summer of 2010, a few months before his eldest son, now 11, was born.
The trio went to work around 11 a.m., with this reporter and Pat and Jim Dalpiaz of the Good Morning Gloucester website there to witness the possible unearthing of the time capsule.
The search was led by Dr. Jon Dubin, an emergency room physician who lives in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, which is near Harrisburg, and his sons, Benjamin, 11, and Avery, 9. Dubin was a gymnastics coach in the city in the 1970s.
Before calling it quits, the trio dug for about 2 1/2 hours in front of a 5-foot tall gray stone pillar where Jon Dubin recalled burying the capsule nearly 12 years ago.
“This was buried about two months before Benjamin, my eldest son was born. We used to come up here to Gloucester and stay at the old Ocean View and my now ex-wife was pregnant in the third trimester with Benjamin,” Dubin said.
As they dug at least a half dozen holes to find the capsule, making sure to put the earth and the sod back after each attempt, groups of golfers making their approach shots would come by and inquire what was going on.
Despite using a large metal detector and a small handheld one, they were unsuccessful. The time capsule was made not of metal but a short piece of PVC pipe capped at both ends.
Dubin recalled it was July 3, two hours before the Horribles Parade, when he and his former wife decided to make a time capsule.
“We each wrote letters to him,” he said. They went to a hardware store, picked up the foot-long piece of PVC piping and caps, and then chose toys that a 10-year-old boy might like.
“He’s known about this his whole life,” Dubin said of Benjamin. “And the plan was to dig it up at age 10.” (Dubin has also buried a time capsule for his younger son in Pennsylvania, which they intend to unearth in August when Avery turns 10).
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the exhumation of Benjamin's time capsule by a year, Dubin said.
“The golf course was very, very generous and gracious in letting us do this again because we are defacing some of the property here,” Dubin said.
Dubin recalled burying the time capsule after coming through a path from the now defunct Ocean View Inn, which is the site of an ongoing housing development along the Back Shore. He recalls they buried it in front of the stone pillar. He was unable to locate a photo taken at the time of the location in his house.
“I’m excited,” said Ben as his father poked around, excited about what they might find. “It’s a huge mystery … I would be kind of disappointed if we can’t find it.”
Dubin, a former gymnastics coach, used to work at the Cape Ann School of Gymnastics in the late 1970s. He used to create time capsules with his gymnasts with pictures, photographs and letters that he would later send to them.
Dubin said the family has been coming to Gloucester for many years, taking in St. Peter’s Fiesta and staying through the Fourth of July, something they were not able to do last year due to the pandemic.
With their time in Gloucester coming to a close, Dubin called a company in Marblehead that specialized in using ground-penetrating radar with the hope that it might be able to come out to the spot before the family leaves for home Wednesday. He had not heard back from the company before leaving the golf course Tuesday afternoon.