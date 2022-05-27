Good Harbor Creek open for swimming this weekend

The creek at Good Harbor Beach, a popular swimming hole for families that was closed indefinitely last year due to historically high bacterial counts, will be open for swimming this Memorial Day weekend, according to the mayor’s office and the assistant director of public health.
“The Health Department received the test results and they are at acceptable levels,” said a statement from Mayor Greg Verga’s office. “So the creek is officially open this weekend.”
“We appreciate the hard work of the Health Department staff and their dedication to informing the public of the situation,” the statement added. “They will have updated numbers next week and we will be sure to let the community know of any changes. We do want to remind beachgoers to respect any signage at beaches.”
The Health Department is in the midst of an engineering study to figure out what caused the source of bacterial contamination the forced the closure of the creek indefinitely last summer. Earlier this year, the City Council approved funding to hire the engineering firm Woodard and Curran to pinpoint the source of the bacterial contamination, and that study is ongoing.
Weekly routine seasonal testing last June at the creek revealed nearly 1,200 colony forming units of enterococci, a type of bacteria which thrives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals. The safe limit is 104 colony forming units per 100 milliliters. Levels recorded in the fall have been higher than that.
Assistant Health Director Rachael Belisle-Toler, who has been spearheading the study, said the most-recent results showed 62 cfu/100 ml. Other parts of Good Harbor Beach are testing at 10 cfu/100 ml or less, she said. Levels found in the creek last year were “unprecedented,” she said.
Belisle-Toler said she was out with engineers Thursday morning as they snaked a camera into a sewer line to see what was going on.
She told the City Council on Tuesday the engineering firm is focused on three possibilities; that pipe was fixed through routine repairs during the winter and is no longer affecting the creek, animal activity that may be responsible for the high bacterial levels or or an ongoing infrastructural problem, such as a sewer line that has been compromised.
She said the focus is on three different sewer lines, a cross-country sewer line that goes from Neptune Place to Bass Avenue, a portion of the Hartz Street sewer line, and a sewer line near the Witham Street end of Thatcher Road.
She told the council the Hartz Street looked to be in good condition, but that there were some “abnormalities” on Thatcher Road and Neptune Place, and unexplained flow in a drainage manhole off Thatcher Road, she said. It could indicate tidal influence, she said, or it could indicate a compromised sewer line as well.
