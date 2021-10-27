The creek that meanders around the backside of Good Harbor Beach is still closed as Gloucester’s Health Department conducts an investigation into high levels of bacteria that have been found in the water.
After finding as many as 1,178 colony forming units (CFU) of enterococci in the water this summer, Gloucester’s Health and Public Works departments and the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries are working together to find potential sources of the pollution.
According to the state’s Division of Water Pollution Control, no single enterococci sample taken during the bathing season at bathing beaches shall exceed 104 colonies per 100 milliliter.
While high levels of bacteria were found in the creek itself, which was closed to swimming for the summer, levels in the water off the beach were safe.
So far, the investigators have yet to find the source of pollution in the creek. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t had any progress.
“It has been quite an ongoing progress,” city Health Inspector Rachael Belisle-Toler told the Times. “We have not yet determined the source of the pollution to this day.”
The moment the numbers came in June, Belisle-Toler said the city “knew we had a problem.”
The bacteria, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, live “in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste.”
Enterococci also can indicate the presence of other disease-causing bacteria and viruses. The bacteria can cause infections, bacteremia, and endocarditis, according to the Health Department.
Significant amounts of enterococci in a body of water, the EPA states, “can negatively affect the recreational and economic value of the aquatic resource.”
Seeking the source
When testing showed the bacteria on June 9, the city identified residential and commercial areas, pump stations, outfall drains, and grinder pumps that warranted more targeted testing. None of these proved to be the source after further investigation.
Then a multiphase sampling plan was implemented to narrow down potential sources. Through this, the city found elevated levels of the bacteria off of Hartz Street near the pump station.
The team also coordinated with city engineers Dana Martin and Sara Vargas to confirm pump stations and grinder pumps in the area were working properly.
In July, the team discussed the most appropriate next steps based on the results received over the previous month and conducted additional testing near sewer outfalls at the intersection of Route 127 and Eastern Avenue.
Elevated levels of the bacteria were found at the western- and southern-most sampling points, and the second round of testing indicated the bacteria was traveling toward the mouth of the creek with the outgoing tide.
To ensure that it was not a leaking sewer line, Public Works used a camera to check the integrity of the line running between Eastern and Bass avenues.
“An issue with the lining was identified and the camera could not complete imaging the line,” a report completed by the Health Department said. “The lining was repaired and no signs of exfiltration were identified.”
Throughout July and August, more than 180 samples for enterococci were taken and the sewer lines in the area proved to not be the source of the pollution.
Elevated levels of the bacteria were found, however, in the marsh off of Beachcroft Road.
In late August, the Health Department determined that pollution from Beachcroft septic systems likely was not related to the elevated levels found at the creek.
More testing, record levels
In late August, Belisle-Toler and her team requested to extend testing into the fall and winter as they search even further for the source.
“It is a really complex ecosystem and it is really really difficult to track the pollution in the creek,” she said. “The conditions vary greatly in that ecosystem.”
On Oct. 7, a sample tested at 2,142 CFU of enterococci in 100 ml of creek water — a new record high.
As the hunt continues and bacteria levels rise, Belisle-Toler said the investigation be coordinating the state Department of Environmental Protection, continuing to investigate city sewer lines, and conducting a dilution study to better understand how far and how quickly pollutants travel and at which rate they dilute.
