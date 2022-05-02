WENHAM — Michael Hammond admits he's no Larry Bird. But the new president of Gordon College is hoping to have as much success as the former basketball star in his transition from Indiana to the Boston area.
"Most Bostonians know one person from Indiana: Larry Bird," Hammond said Friday during his inauguration as the ninth president in Gordon College's 133-year history. "That is a good start ... but may be a tough model to live up to."
Hammond, 51, was officially inaugurated in a ceremony at the Bennett Athletic and Recreation Center on the Gordon College campus. But he's already nearly a year into his tenure at the 1,800-student Christian liberal arts college, having taken over the role on July 1 of last year.
Hammond came to Gordon from his native Indiana, where he most recently served as provost and executive vice president at Taylor University — the same college where his predecessor at Gordon, Michael Lindsay, is now president.
Lindsay and his wife, Rebecca, were in the audience on Friday, a reflection of the strong ties among Christian colleges in the United States and around the world. Among the speakers during the ceremony were Shirley Mullen, past chair of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, an association of more than 185 Christian institutions; and Jay Barnes, president of the Christian College Consortium, a group of 13 Christian colleges and universities across the United States.
Many of the speakers who preceded Hammond at the podium noted that he is taking over at a particularly difficult time in a country that is divided politically and often looks askance at religion.
"The world of Christ-centered higher education has never been more challenging," Mullen said. "It's never been more needed. . . . Our world is in desperate need of the kind of graduates that Gordon College has been preparing for generations."
"The world of Christian higher education needs Gordon College," Barnes said. "We need Gordon College to flourish."
Hammond acknowledged the challenges faced by all colleges and universities, from the pandemic to declining enrollment to the political environment. Although Hammond did not mention it, Gordon became embroiled in a controversy during Lindsay's tenure over its policies regarding LGBTQ students and staff.
"We live in an age of intellectual isolation when a free exchange of ideas is smothered beneath a covering of incivility and judgmentalism," Hammond said.
Hammond said forming the Gordon College of the future will take courage and an "unwavering commitment to Jesus Christ." He said the school is committed to "vibrant Christianity without dogmatic judgmentalism, deep learning without arrogance, and service to the world without selfishness."
"These point to the bright hope for tomorrow," he said.
Hammond was accompanied on stage by his wife, Jennifer, and their five daughters and one son, ages 15 to 22. The Hammond children took part in the ceremony by reading from scripture. Hammond's announcement that his daughter Rebekah had just committed to attend Gordon this fall drew one of the loudest applauses of the day.
Hammond said he and his family have been greeted warmly in their transition to Gordon and the North Shore. He joked that he wouldn't call anyone out for their kindness "less you lose your 'wicked smahht' credibility as New Englanders."
"There is a particular pride in being from New England," Hammond said. "It commands respect for hard work and straight talk. Gordon College reflects that in our approach to serious learning and deep Christian faith."