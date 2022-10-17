Gorton’s, likely the city’s most iconic brand, has made a donation of $250,000 to the Sawyer Free 2025 capital campaign to fund a comprehensive expansion of Gloucester’s public library.
The donation is earmarked to cover the cost of a new Library History Center inside the library’s existing footprint.
“Gorton’s is proud to support the renovation and modernization of the Sawyer Free Library and its mission,” said Gorton’s CEO Kurt Hogan. “The library is a place of learning, creativity and innovation that nurtures and develops the community. We hope many generations will enjoy the new library for years to come.”
The Sawyer Free 2025 project will preserve the original exterior of Cape Ann’s oldest public library, which will house a fully redesigned interior, and will double the size of the library’s footprint with a 15,000-square-foot addition.
“With the gift, Gorton’s secured another of the multiple donor-naming opportunities available in support of the campaign — one that will revolutionize the manner in which Gloucester’s historical artifacts and research materials are curated, archived, accessed and preserved. Currently, the library’s local history space is neither enclosed nor climate-controlled,” according to a press release.
Barry Weiner, chair of Sawyer Free 2025, said Sawyer Free Library boasts a 140-year legacy as a cultural, educational, communal, civic and social-services hub for Gloucester.
“Thanks to Gorton’s, the new Library History Center will house invaluable pieces of Gloucester’s history and will take on international relevance as a place people can contact from anywhere in the world with a question about Gloucester. Authors, scholars, reporters, actors and everyday citizens everywhere will obtain a free, insider’s passport to the rich cultural history of this city and region that we all love,” said Weiner.
The design plan focused on the ideas of what a 21st century civic hub can be in terms of architecture, accessibility, sustainability, the use of natural resources and light, lines of sight, air quality and public safety, according to the release.
The completion of the new library — which will feature a sound studio, film studio, digital tech lab and 110-seat community meeting space — is expected to result in a 25% increase in the number of public programs offered each month and a 50% increase in the number of programs hosted at the library by partner organizations.
The Sawyer Free 2025 project’s total cost is $28 million, a sum that includes built-in inflation costs.
“The Sawyer Library Foundation, the fundraising arm of the campaign, has already inspired more than $15 million in pledged donations and grant awards, including $1 million in the first 150 days following the public launch of the campaign this past May,” according to a press release.
Since this spring, six of the project’s 14 naming opportunities have been funded, including financing for a dedicated Children’s Room by the Institution for Savings, a separate Children’s Programming Room by BankGloucester, an all-ages digital makerspace by Cape Ann Savings Bank, a Teen Creation Center by Sudbay Automotive Group and a 16-seat library conference room by a private family foundation.
Founded in Gloucester in 1849, Gorton’s is one of America’s oldest continuously operating companies.
“(It) continues to be an innovative leader in the frozen seafood industry,” according to the release. “The Gorton’s Fisherman, in his yellow slicker and rain hat, embodies this commitment.”
For more details on how to help or to make a donation, visit: sawyerfree2025.org.