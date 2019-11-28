Gov. Baker's Thanksgiving Proclamation

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker's 2019 Thanksgiving Day proclamation is displayed in front of "The Pilgrims on the Mayflower," a mural by Henry Oliver Walker in the State House's Memorial Hall. Walker was a Boston native and also painted murals in the Library of Congress and Minnesota State Capitol.

A Proclamation

Whereas, After the first harvest in 1621, the Pilgrims gathered with their neighbors, the Wampanoag Native Americans, broke bread, gave thanks and celebrated their freedom in Plymouth, observing the first Thanksgiving in the American colonies; and

Whereas, During the American Revolution in November 1777, the Continental Congress proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving. Samuel Adams, a son of Massachusetts, wrote, "...for solemn thanksgiving and praise, that with one heart and one voice the good people may express the grateful feelings of their hearts and consecrate themselves to the service of their divine benefactor"; and

Whereas, With the country torn by a civil war, Abraham Lincoln urged his fellow Americans to gather and give thanks during one of the most difficult times of our nation's history. Establishing Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1864, Lincoln wrote, "To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God"; and

Whereas, In this season of thanks, we should take the time to remember and reach out to our neighbors in need, by providing a helping hand, working in a food pantry or kitchen, donating clothing or volunteering in our communities; and

Whereas, Today as families and friends across the Commonwealth and country gather together, may we be mindful of our gifts and talents, our blessings, relationships and goodwill, the peace we enjoy, the liberty we cherish and the hope we have for a joyful year ahead,

Now, Therefore, I, Charles D. Baker, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim November 28th, 2019, to be,

Thanksgiving Day

And urge all the citizens of the Commonwealth to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.

Given at the Executive Chamber in Boston, this first day of November, in the year two thousand and nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America, the two hundred and forty-third.

By His Excellency

Charles D. Baker

Governor of the Commonwealth

Karyn E. Polito

Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth

William Francis Galvin

Secretary of the Commonwealth

God Save the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

