Grace Center temporarily moving to Gloucester House

The Grace Center is offering expanded day services this winter to those experiencing homelessness and who are underserved as Cape Ann navigates the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Grace Center moved operations to the function room in the temporarily closed Gloucester House Restaurant at 63 Rogers St. There, it will be open daily to provide breakfast and lunch to the homelessness and underserved.
“We are incredibly thankful to have this opportunity to expand our much needed services through the Grace Center to help people in Gloucester at a time when so many have been presented with incredible adversity,” Lifebridge Executive Director Jason Etheridge said in a prepared statement. “So many people worked together to make this a reality, and it is a wonderful example of what a community can do when people really need each other. To have a private business partner with us to make a difference in this way says a lot about Lenny Linquata and the community here in Gloucester, and we’re proud to be a part of this effort.”
The Grace Center will operate out of the Gloucester House building through April, when the nonprofit will return to its home at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St.
As a day resource center for those in need of a safe and supportive environment, The Grace Center — which merged with Lifebridge in 2018 — provides daily meals, services, and referrals to those experiencing homelessness.
The shift to the Gloucester House, a larger facility, will enable The Grace Center to serve more people daily.
“We are so glad that our facility is going to be used to help our community this winter and make a meaningful difference for the people that are facing serious hardships, especially with the ongoing pandemic,” Gloucester House owner Lenny Linquata said. “Gloucester is a strong, close-knit community, and the mayor and Lifebridge did tremendous work to make this all possible. We’re proud to be able to do our part.”
During the course of the pandemic, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has focused on identifying ways in which the city can assist those who are experiencing homelessness as the services of shelters and nonprofits are limited due to COVID-19 mitigation regulations.
This spring, Action Inc. and the Grace Center, with help from the mayor’s officem worked with the Cape Ann YMCA to temporarily convert its gymnasium into shelter space where 30 guests could remain socially and physically distant in a safe space.
“So many people are facing serious hardships as a result of the pandemic, and the needs of those struggling before COVID-19 have only been exacerbated,” Romeo Theken said in the release. “Over the summer, we knew we had to find a solution to make sure people would have a safe place to turn to this winter not only for food and warmth, but to identify other resources available to them as well.”
The city is continuing to look for other partnerships to further support those who may be facing hardships this winter. Those who are interested in helping can contact the mayor’s office at 978-281-9700.
