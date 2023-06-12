The 171st commencement of Gloucester High School had speakers striking themes of love, “what is wealth,” what it means to say goodbye and how the class was crossing bridges, paths and piers over its long journey to graduation on Sunday.
The ceremony for the 185 graduates of the Class of 2023 took place under sunny skies with a slight sea breeze and the sound of the Blynman or “Cut” Bridge bell ringing as boats passed through the opening.
Thousands jammed Newell Stadium for the ceremony which featured musical interludes by the Gloucester High Chorus and the school’s Concert and Jazz bands.
Class President Nicholas Kipkayla Koros welcomed members of the School Committee, city officials, the school’s staff, the schools’ administration and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr to the celebration.
For his speech, Salutatorian Elijah John Rahal Sarrouf, took out a thick ream of paper when announcing what he had written (“It goes by quick”).
He spoke about wealth, saying he once posed a question to his mother while doing his calculus homework as to whether it was better to have a dull job that pays “a ton of money,” or a low paying job doing something you love.
“Take the money son, always take the money,” Sarrouf deadpanned. “If you know my mother, you know that is not what she said.”
Sarrouf said he was alarmed at how the topic of money and one’s salary has become so prevalent in society.
“When you listen to what the world is telling you, it’s hard to think of wealth as anything other than monetary,” he said. He then asked people he loved and respected in the community about what has made them wealthy, and weaved into a community poem.
“Wealth is when we are together in person with tradition and celebration and we are sharing stories, laughing and smiling together. Those are the richest times I’ve had, ever,” Sarrouf said. For Sarrouf, wealth was to walk on the Back Shore, his parents pushing him to do more, and his sister carrying on his legacy.
“The theater, the casts and the crew creating worlds to share with you,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who shared your riches with me, you taught me all what wealth can be.”
Valedictorian Tyler Jacob Weed spoke about doing the impossible with his valedictory or farewell address in saying goodbye to some members of the class he barely knew.
Saying goodbye to his friends, he said, was straightforward. This other goodbye was more complex.
“What unifies us if not strong and long-lasting friendships. Well, we are all unified in the fact that we have all achieved something monumental, together. We made it through high school and we are moving on to so much more.”
Superintendent Ben Lummis spoke about the power of love and it how it shaped the graduates’ GHS career.
Love happens quite regularly at Gloucester High, said Lummis.
“It’s Ms. (Lorrinda) Cerrutti taking a new student under her wing, teaching her about shading and color and light, and even more importantly, love is Ms. Cerrutti letting that young woman know that she belongs here and she has talent and she has wings,” Lummis said.
“Love is Mr. (Cole) Lundquist, teaching his students about jazz because he knows it will open their eyes and hearts to new worlds and because he also knows that they can learn the really complicated arrangements,” Lummis said.
Lummis acknowledged retiring world language teacher Celestino Basile after 38 years. Lummis said his generosity with his love made students want to explore the world.
In his speech before presenting the Class of 2023, Principal James Cook said he got inspiration by heading to the Jodrey State Fish Pier. He spoke about three things, the bridge, the path and the pier. The stage for graduation, he said, was like walking across a bridge, “beginning on one side as high-school students and ending up on the other side as high-school graduates.”
The path represents their graduates’ procession from the stage before all those who have helped get them to this moment.
“And then there’s the pier,” Cook said, “which from our various vantage points today gives us a new perspective on what we know: The perspective of the friends and family in the stands looking out at the graduates and at the harbor and beyond, the perspective of the graduates looking at the faces of the family and friends who have helped get them to this moment, and looking back on the school that is the mooring the graduates will untie from today.”
City Council President Val Gilman, serving as acting mayor while Mayor Greg Verga was taking some time off, said that the mayor was disappointed he could not be there, reading a short speech from him and giving some advice of her own.
“Nurture your family. Cherish your friends and always remember your roots in Gloucester,” Gilman told the graduates.
