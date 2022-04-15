The sleek BMW iX and i4 electric cars parked in the repair bay of Gloucester High’s Automotive Tech program were not there for an oil change.
Instead, they were there to inspire students who may want to become auto technicians, or sales or marketing professionals as the industry pivots to electric vehicles.
The cars were brought in Thursday for a lunch-time show-and-tell by Lyon-Waugh Auto Group as the Gloucester Education Foundation and Gloucester Public Schools announced Lyon-Waugh had committed to another three-year, $150,000 grant for the high school’s Automotive Tech Program. Lyon-Waugh is led by Gloucester’s Warren Waugh.
This is the second three-year, $150,000 gift made by Lyon-Waugh through the Gloucester Education Foundation, for a total of $300,000 over six years starting in 2019.
“It is really a no-brainer for me to invest in the automotive area to help enrich the department and help by providing funding to add an additional teacher,” said Waugh, in a prepared statement. “Gloucester High is a wonderful school with so many dedicated teachers and staff, and one of the most enthusiastic student bodies on the North Shore.”
“It’s awesome,” said senior Will Hughes of the grant, “It helps a lot, the funding, like with new tools that we need for the shop. It helps us get our work done faster and get cars back on the road for people who bring them in.”
Both high school students and 47 students from the O’Maley Innovation Middle School were on hand to tour the auto tech and other vocational programs, and they were invited to climb inside some Lyon-Waugh’s newest electric vehicles.
“It’s hugely important,” said Gloucester Education Foundation Executive Director Emily Siegel, “because GEF focuses on funding active and engaged learning for all students, and nothing is more active and engaging than the trades.”
Just as important as the funding, she said, was Lyon-Waugh bringing in senior technicians and “geniuses” and the new electric cars for the teens to experience.
The money affords the program a second auto tech teacher — co-teacher Budd Maciel — allowing the high school to double the number of students in the program, according to a press release. The money also goes to materials and tools.
This next grant, Maciel said, will help “re-electrify the shop,” bringing in equipment to allow students to build a foundation working on electric cars.
“Now the program’s finally growing to the point where we are really proud of it and, like I said, it’s been great. So, Warren’s been great and this next one is going to be an even bigger help,” Maciel said.
Auto tech teacher Jack Porter said he was glad to get a preview of the cars and he praised what Waugh has done for the auto tech programs. “Our numbers are growing every year, and you can see the interest is huge,” said Porter, who said they have 61 students, from freshman to seniors, in the program.
Students also heard from Lyon-Waugh professionals about future career opportunities as technicians, service advisers or sales associates, including from John Pirotte, general manager of BMW of Peabody, Fixed Operations Manager Darrell Glass and Marketing Director Cidalia Schwartz.
Also on hand was Mayor Greg Verga and his father-in-law, Billy Martin, who has been a full-time volunteer in the auto shop after retiring as the high school’s electrical instructor.
“Warren Waugh, he’s been like a godsend to this program,” said Verga, who sits on the School Committee as mayor.
“I’m grateful that Warren has blessed us with the two cars that we have today,” Martin said. “And we’ve sent some inspiration hopefully to some of the younger generation because that’s where it’s going and in their future they will be working on and using them.”
